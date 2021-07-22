Bryan Harsin’s expectations for Auburn’s transfer additions: ‘come in here, compete and play’

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harsin explained the key to getting each of the nine transfers up to speed was getting them the information they needed as soon as they signed with the Tigers. He pointed out those players’ previous college experience mean they should understand the expectations they’ll face at Auburn.

Harsin spoke at the podium about the importance of his players believing in themselves, a message he hit on earlier in the day when talking about the transfers.

“I mean, their expectations are very clear: get yourself ready, come in here and compete and we expect you to play somewhere on this football team,” Harsin said. “You know, if you're not doing that — in my opinion with the guys that we brought in [because] they're talented enough — there's a problem. There's a bigger problem there than just football."

Finley stands as one of Auburn’s most intriguing transfers given his position and his addition alongside junior quarterback Bo Nix, the Tigers’ presumed starter for 2021.

Harsin complimented Finley on Thursday by saying he’s learned quickly since arriving at Auburn has proven his work ethic is where it needs to be. Harsin added he and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo are on the same page regarding Nix, Finley and super senior Grant Loy and their preparation in the lead-up to the coming season.

“That’s what I hope we see when we get into August and we start preparing is what I’ve seen from TJ, what I’ve seen from Bo, what I’ve seen from that group, is that going to show up?” Harsin said. “It’s going to be fast-paced, it’s going to be intense, it’s going to be all those things, and you better be ready for that so we can have a great day and then we can learn from it and we can go back and evaluate it and then repeat the very next day.”