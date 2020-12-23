Bryan Harsin’s experience replacing Gus Malzahn at Arkansas State could prove insightful

While Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is stepping into a whole new world as he settles into his new position, he’s been in this situation before – albeit on a much smaller stage.
In taking the Auburn job, Harsin replaces Gus Malzahn for the second time in his career. The first time it happened was a little over eight years ago, when Harsin was hired at Arkansas State to replace Malzahn, who left to go to Auburn.
The situations in Jonesboro, Arkansas nearly a decade ago and the one Harsin steps into now are not mirror images to say the least, but how Harsin handled his brief time there could provide a glimpse at how his early days as Tigers head coach will play out.
Harsin became a head coach for the first time on December 12, 2012, a little over a week after Malzahn was officially hired at Auburn. Harsin stepped into an Arkansas State program that had become bitterly accustomed to change – Harsin stepped in as the program’s fourth head coach in four years – and while Malzahn hadn’t totally molded the program, he had done enough in his one-year stint to influence where the Red Wolves stood by the time Harsin arrived.
When Harsin appeared at his first – and ultimately only – Sun Belt Conference Media Days during the summer of 2013, he discussed taking over an Arkansas State program that had gone 20-6 in the previous two seasons.
His message back then was eerily similar to the one Auburn athletic director Allen Greene made upon firing Malzahn on Dec. 13 – Harsin was stepping into a winning program, but the expectation was to quickly raise its consistency level.
“You’re coming off winning, and I think that’s important and the understanding of how to get that done. We’ve got returning players that have been in those games,” Harsin said. “The nice part is to go in there, and you’re not having to lay a foundation of how to win. They know how to win. What we have to do is lay a foundation of sustaining that success, and really that can be harder.
“Every year and every game is a challenge, and we take it like that – day by day, brick by brick. That’s our focus and our mentality, and that’s how we’re going to accomplish what we’re going to accomplish.”
Harsin’s experience in taking the reins from Malzahn – who was 68-35 in eight seasons with the Tigers – will also come in handy with any offensive scheme changes he and his coaching staff make at Auburn. He also explained during that media days event the mission for himself and his Arkansas State assistants was to incorporate what worked with the previous coaches with what the new staff had in mind.
“The interesting thing is what coach [Hugh] Freeze, coach Malzahn and me, there’s a lot of similarities in there. Maybe some of the names change and there’s some names kept in there, too, so it’s easier for the players, but we don’t want to lose production. We want to continue to grow on what they’ve been able to do,” Harsin said. “We’ll have some new wrinkles, and like any coaching staff that would have stayed two or three years, you’re going to go back and watch those films, and you’re also going to evolve as a staff, which all those coaches have done.
“It’s our job now to kind of take what they’ve done, to build on it, evolve where they might have gone and maybe add some new things in there that we believe in and to continue to grow it but not to lose production at all.”
Harsin’s time at Arkansas State proved as brief as Malzahn’s for some of the same reasons.
Harsin posted a 7-5 record with the Red Wolves that fall – which included a 38-9 loss to Auburn in Malzahn’s second game as head coach – and won a share of the Sun Belt title when Boise State head coach Chris Petersen left for Washington. Harsin, who played at Boise State and later served as Petersen’s offensive coordinator, jumped at the opportunity to return to his alma mater and thus left Arkansas State with yet another coaching search.
The overlap involving Malzahn and Harsin provides several interesting oddities, including Malzahn saying he wanted to build Arkansas State into the “Boise State of the South” during his time with the program. His replacement as Red Wolves head coach made the most of his brief time there before going back to Boise State, where he impressed Auburn officials enough to make him Malzahn’s replacement once again.
Harsin has undoubtedly learned a lot since becoming a head coach for the first time at Arkansas State, but his time there still provides valuable insight on what the next few days, weeks and months might look like for the Auburn program.
A former quarterback himself, Harsin seemed to sum up his objective as a head coach during the Sun Belt’s weekly teleconference on August 26, 2013, just days before his debut at Arkansas State.
“That’s the one thing I understand as a coach: we’ve got to have our players prepared as best as possible, but those guys are the ones who get to go out there and play,” Harsin said. “It’s their opportunity and it’s their payday, and I want them to have a great experience.”