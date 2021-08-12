Bryan Harsin’s hands-on approach at practice resonates with players

Auburn’s fall camp practices this year have typically featured plenty of action spread across the field and players in a near-constant motion.

If you look closely, you’ll likely see head coach Bryan Harsin right in the middle of the action.

Harsin has been right alongside his players and assistant coaches in instructing various drills during the first two weeks of fall camp. The first-year head coach has gone back to his quarterback days on more than one occasion, whether that’s been lofting would-be touchdown passes to the receivers or firing pseudo interceptions to the defensive backs.

When asked Tuesday about his willingness to be so hands-on at practice, Harsin explained it just comes natural to someone who has been around the game for as long as he has.

“Hey, man, I love football. I love football, and I learn every day. When I'm on the defensive side, I'm all about tackling. I know schemes, and I see it from a different perspective on the offensive side,” Harsin said. “I want to be around it. That's our team. That's the one thing about being a head coach, getting to go out there and be on every side with every group.”