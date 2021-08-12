Bryan Harsin’s hands-on approach at practice resonates with players

Auburn’s fall camp practices this year have typically featured plenty of action spread across the field and players in a near-constant motion.
If you look closely, you’ll likely see head coach Bryan Harsin right in the middle of the action.
Harsin has been right alongside his players and assistant coaches in instructing various drills during the first two weeks of fall camp. The first-year head coach has gone back to his quarterback days on more than one occasion, whether that’s been lofting would-be touchdown passes to the receivers or firing pseudo interceptions to the defensive backs.
When asked Tuesday about his willingness to be so hands-on at practice, Harsin explained it just comes natural to someone who has been around the game for as long as he has.
“Hey, man, I love football. I love football, and I learn every day. When I'm on the defensive side, I'm all about tackling. I know schemes, and I see it from a different perspective on the offensive side,” Harsin said. “I want to be around it. That's our team. That's the one thing about being a head coach, getting to go out there and be on every side with every group.”
Harsin went into detail about his practice approach by adding he can provide information for the defense when it comes to particular coverages or techniques they are running. He also hit on the importance of listening to his assistants instruct the players and that being so close to the action allows him to hear the players communicate through various situations.
Harsin brought up the old adage that a head coach never has a great day at practice because one side of the ball always looks worse than the other. He explained he doesn’t exactly buy into that line of thinking.
“I just pick the winners,” Harsin said with a smile. “I'm going to enjoy it when the defense wins. I'll celebrate with them. Offense, they've got to figure it out. But I enjoy seeing those guys work and being there and just try to pick them up, help them out, encourage them, re-emphasize whatever the coach is saying. At the same time, too, when it's not going well, let them know that we've got to fix this.”
Harsin’s approach is considerably different compared to his predecessor’s. Former head coach Gus Malzahn typically took the CEO-like approach during practice, allowing his assistants to work closely with their groups during drills while Malzahn oversaw the overall operation.
Malzahn’s predecessor, Gene Chizik, followed more of the hands-on approach by getting in the mix with his players.
Senior offensive lineman Brandon Council voiced his appreciation for Harsin’s style by describing him as a player’s coach and saying he keeps the players excited throughout practice. Senior linebacker Owen Pappoe also spoke positively about Harsin’s approach and pointed out how it’s a motivating factor for himself and his teammates.
“It just shows you he cares a lot about us and wants to see us be great,” Pappoe said. “He steps in sometimes and says something to us. We'll be working on getting off blocks, and he'll come hold the pads for us and stuff like that. It just shows us he cares, and it makes us want to play harder for him.”
Harsin explained one of the big lessons he and the rest of the team is learning is there will be mistakes and aspects of the game that need correcting. The focus for Harsin is on the players recognizing what they have to do better and intentionally working on that moving forward.
“That's why I bounce around,” Harsin said. “Practice, [you] try to have a real sense of urgency. That's important. I think the way we practice right now is what we really have to keep emphasizing as important.”