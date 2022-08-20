Bryan Harsin sets timeframe for Auburn's QB1 decision

Bryan Harsin gave the first real timeframe of when Auburn would make a decision on its starting quarterback following Saturday’s practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

With fall camp winding down, Harsin said that the team will be “flipping depth charts a little bit" by Monday, and the Tigers could "potentially" be in a place to mark their starter as early as Tuesday, with a definite decision made by the end of next week.

“For sure going into that last week, game week,” Harsin said on the decision. “But I want to see where everybody’s at with their thought process on who we think the guys are.”

The three-man battle between TJ Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada took a significant step Friday night when offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau spoke to reporters following Auburn’s second fall camp scrimmage. Kiesau was complimentary of both Finley and Ashford, but noted that Calzada has lacked consistency through the fall.

“Zach, we’ve got to keep bringing him along,” Kiesau said. “He has good days and bad days and we’ve got to get him consistent."

Harsin was complimentary of all three quarterbacks Saturday, echoing similar points about both Finley and Ashford, with the former showing prowess as a clock manager in Friday’s scrimmage.

“TJ has got a coach's mentality,” Harsin said Saturday. “He sees things out there. Not everybody conceptually picks things up very quickly. It takes a little bit of time and he's got that mentality. Some guys have it. It takes some time for others, like you'll figure it out. But we all know we're all good at something, and sometimes guys are really good at football and just kind of just seeing it.”

Ashford flashed play-making ability that’s been seen in spurts this offseason Friday, according to Harsin, and he made plays both in and out of the pocket. Harsin also said Ashford has improved as a passer since coming to Auburn.

Harsin also said that freshman quarterback Holden Geriner was “firing the ball better than all” of Auburn’s other quarterbacks at Saturday’s practice, though he noted Geriner hasn’t gotten many reps this fall.

“He’s one of the best throwers that I've coached,” Harsin said. “He's getting some things figured out fundamentally.”