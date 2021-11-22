Bryan Harsin shares positives, areas to correct from TJ Finley’s first start

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby finished that drive off with a 7-yard touchdown run that put the Tigers up 14-0 with 2:37 to go in the opening quarter.

Auburn’s offense only managed one field goal after the hot start to the game, though Finley’s final three quarters weren’t all bad.

Finley had four completions that went for at least 10 yards over the final three quarters, including a must-have 19-yard strike to Jackson on fourth-and-16 with less than five minutes to go in the game and a 28-yard completion to Jackson to open what was ultimately Auburn’s final drive.

Finley also wasn’t able to complete many attempts in the final quarter-and-a-half, as he only completed three of his final nine throws.

Although Finley had only taken snaps as a first-teamer for one week, Jackson spoke about how comfortable everyone is with the new starter.

“TJ's a good playmaker,” said Jackson, who had seven receptions for 111 yards. “I knew that since day one when he came in, just working with him and getting extra work with him at practice and stuff. I believe in him, the whole offense believes in him. The team believes in him.”