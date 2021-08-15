Bryan Harsin shares what stood out from Auburn’s 1st scrimmage of fall camp

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Based on what Harsin saw Saturday, the Tigers’ defense has the attacking attitude he wants to see well into the fall.

“They did a good job tonight. They created some turnovers, so they went up and got them. There were some balls thrown that they went up and got. And then I think we had a fumble, maybe two,” Harsin said. “[I] felt good about a lot of the plays the defense had, and creating those turnovers, those are obviously going to be game changing. Overall, good. One thing I tell the guys is: It's never as good as you think, and never as bad. So we'll watch the tape. Plenty of stuff to correct, and we'll see what that looks like.”

On the flip side was the offense, which excelled in some areas and left room for improvement in others.

Harsin spoke briefly about the quarterback position by saying the quarterbacks all ran well and threw the ball well at times, though he harped on the importance of decision-making after the scrimmage. He commended the wide receivers for building off their strong camp thus far but had mixed reviews on the offensive line, saying from his vantage point the unit was a little inconsistent as the night wore on.

Harsin didn’t go into specifics about first-string quarterback Bo Nix or second-string TJ Finley, but he was asked if he would possibly play two quarterbacks against Akron.