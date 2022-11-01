Bryan Harsin speaks for first time since firing

For the first time since his firing as Auburn's head football coach Monday morning, Bryan Harsin has spoken publicly, issuing a statement Tuesday.
"I am incredibly disappointed that I won't get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future," Harsin said. "I poured my heart and soul into this program and team. We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.
"Through my entire time at Auburn we did things the right way, which is not always the easy way. I am very proud of the resolve shown by everyone in our facility and incredibly grateful for those at Auburn who stood by me and my family. I am certain that this group of players will do great things.
" ... Like any coach with the benefit of hindsight, there are things that could have been done differently. I don't pretend to be perfect but I am certain I will be better moving forward because of this experience.
"I truly believe Auburn has the potential to be a championship program once again. The resources, financial support and fan base are in place. There are good people throughout this program and University. With complete alignment, the possibilities are endless."
The statement was first released in a tweet by ESPN analyst and former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic.
Harsin was fired Monday after going 9-12 in 21 games at Auburn. Arriving from his alma mater of Boise State, Harsin's tenure began with a 6-2 run before plummeting with a 3-10 record in his final 13 games.
While Harsin's on-field results lacked, so did his program's off-field successes, as recruiting fell stagnant under his watch. Currently, Auburn's 2023 recruiting class has 10 commitments and its ranked No. 55 nationally by 247Sports.