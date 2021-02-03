Bryan Harsin, staff see efforts pay off on first signing day at Auburn

“I think today is an example of that,” Harsin said. “We found guys that fit us. We found guys that we feel we can develop. We found guys that want to be a part of this program, and that process will continue. That's not a one-time thing; it will continue to be who we are.”

While Harsin credited those around him for helping Wednesday come together, he emphasized that he takes his role as head coach seriously when it comes to recruiting. He stressed the importance of developing a plan for every piece of the team, and as the head coach it’s on him to make sure the standards for recruits are in place and followed as the Tigers look to contend for championships.

For Harsin, being the head of the Auburn program means recruiting each and every day. That approach has helped him reach this moment, and on Wednesday it helped the Tigers solidify a class that could have fallen apart.

“I've always felt like recruiting is the most important thing we can do because, again, it goes back to the type of people we're bringing in,” Harsin said. “For me, I feel like that's my responsibility as far as talent or evaluation of people that fit and what it is we're doing – that's something that I have to constantly do.

“I take a lot of pride in that, and I think for the head coach that is the most important thing – the people and the people that you bring in and then developing those people.”