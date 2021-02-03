Bryan Harsin, staff see efforts pay off on first signing day at Auburn

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff inherited 11 signees from the previous coaching staff, but they still had plenty of their own work to do on the recruiting trail.
On Wednesday, those efforts came to fruition in the form of six additional signees.
Harsin and his Tigers’ staff closed strong on National Signing Day by signing six players to push Auburn’s 2021 recruiting class to 17 signees and up to the 30th class in the nation per 247 Sports, up 18 spots from where it sat on Saturday. Wednesday offered very few surprises for Auburn, but the Tigers got the upper hand in battles with SEC foes South Carolina and Mississippi State to help solidify the class.
In Harsin’s eyes, the coaching staff’s understanding of what kind of recruits they were looking for was pivotal in helping Auburn reach the point the program arrived at Wednesday.
“In our process, some things that were important to us: fit, number one. Alright, talking to these guys and their families and with our coaches, fit was a major factor,” Harsin said. “We sat down and decided alright, what is it we’re looking for in this next group of signees that we’re going to bring in? The culture, that’s all a part of it. Do these guys love football? High-character guys? Competitive guys? Guys that want to come in here and work hard? Guys that are winners?
“During the process here, we had those conversations to answer those questions and figure those things out. All these guys fit the bill.”
Harsin and his assistants had to hit the ground running as far as recruiting – Harsin’s last on-field hire was made a week ago Wednesday – but doing that successfully boiled down to communication. He explained the coaches understood what questions needed to be answered on any given prospect and what means it took to answer them, something he partially credited to the experience on staff.
Harsin said having former head coaches like offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and defensive coordinator Derek Mason helped produce a level of maturity on the staff that was evident during recruiting as the coaches developed relationships and set expectations. Harsin said he believed recruits’ families felt they were in good hands as a result, which made Auburn a top destination for some of the coaching staff’s targets.
A crucial part of the communication piece for Auburn is director of recruiting Darren Uscher, who worked alongside Harsin at Boise State for the last seven years. Harsin explained he has a lot of faith and trust in Uscher – who puts together the Tigers’ recruiting plan and the process the coaches use – and noted he has done a good job of settling in and recognizing the Tigers’ needs and how to fill them.
Harsin said Uscher’s efforts along with the work of Auburn’s assistant coaches helped the staff create the best recruiting plan and process, which culminated in Wednesday’s additions.
“I think today is an example of that,” Harsin said. “We found guys that fit us. We found guys that we feel we can develop. We found guys that want to be a part of this program, and that process will continue. That's not a one-time thing; it will continue to be who we are.”
While Harsin credited those around him for helping Wednesday come together, he emphasized that he takes his role as head coach seriously when it comes to recruiting. He stressed the importance of developing a plan for every piece of the team, and as the head coach it’s on him to make sure the standards for recruits are in place and followed as the Tigers look to contend for championships.
For Harsin, being the head of the Auburn program means recruiting each and every day. That approach has helped him reach this moment, and on Wednesday it helped the Tigers solidify a class that could have fallen apart.
“I've always felt like recruiting is the most important thing we can do because, again, it goes back to the type of people we're bringing in,” Harsin said. “For me, I feel like that's my responsibility as far as talent or evaluation of people that fit and what it is we're doing – that's something that I have to constantly do.
“I take a lot of pride in that, and I think for the head coach that is the most important thing – the people and the people that you bring in and then developing those people.”