Bryan Harsin still searching for answers after Georgia loss

About 45 minutes after Auburn’s 42-10 loss to No. 2 Georgia, Bryan Harsin took to a lectern underneath the stands at Sanford Stadium to meet with the media in customary procedure.
The Auburn head coach spoke for just under 17 minutes in the wake of his Tigers’ second consecutive loss. Some of the questions were new; fresh from the loss. He was asked about his team’s squandered fake punt attempt, about Robby Ashford’s momentum-sucking fumble, and about his defense’s success for three quarters. Some of the questions were old hat, too, particularly about penalty problems and second-half struggles.
Whether old or new, Harsin turned to the same phrase often in his answers: “I don’t know.”
On the fake punt — the one that zapped an opportunity to give what had been a stout Auburn defense to that point good field position, and a better chance to hold Georgia’s offense scoreless for a fourth consecutive drive — Harsin said “I don’t know exactly what happened.”
“Obviously, there was a one-on-one somewhere that we didn’t win.”
Ashford’s fumble, which came on what had been Auburn’s most successful offensive drive to that point, was something Harsin didn’t see happen. He said his eyes were elsewhere.
“I don’t know what happened on the— I mean, the ball came out,” Harsin said. “I think, I don’t know if he just dropped it or somebody knocked it out. I was kind of watching something else. I just saw the ball come out.”
Auburn was called for a season-high 10 penalties in Athens, eight of which were on the offense. The same total was called before the ball was snapped. The flags were “freaking frustrating,” Harsin said. “It’s frustrating as hell,” and again, he uttered the phrase.
“And you don’t know why,” he said. “I mean, that’s one of the things, too. It happens, like it’s not changing in the game. And right or wrong, you can argue it all you want. But it’s not going to change the outcome (of the call).”
Unlike its two previous games, Auburn actually found points in the second half, but it still struggled. It was outscored 28-10. It averaged 1.8 yards per rushing attempt. The Tigers had only four first downs to Georgia’s 16 and they converted one of six third-down attempts. What did Harsin have to say to that?
“I don’t know,” he said. “We have to work on that. That remains to be seen. I wish I could sit up here and tell you. Until we actually go out there and prove it, it’s just a matter of us going back and looking at those things, which we have.”
At the end, Harsin was thrown a bone, of sorts. For all the struggles, his team’s defense forced Georgia and quarterback Stetson Bennett into struggles. Could he share, tactically, what Auburn had done to keep the defending national champions off-balance?
Harsin spent 1:24 on his response. It was an obvious chance to credit the savvy of his defense or the acumen of his staff to stymie such a foe. This wasn’t a case of him not knowing why. He just didn’t answer the question.
“Yeah, I think we played hard,” Harsin said. “I do. I think our guys up front, just watching our D-line, I thought we played hard up front, and so we were able to slow some of the run game down. I thought in the back end when they did throw it, you know, they were throwing a lot of quick throws today, some screens. They had a couple boots that were successful that snuck out and No. 0 (Darnell Washington) had a big play to his right, to Stetson’s right.
“But overall, I thought coverage was pretty good. I thought the front was pretty good. The big play was Stetson’s draw play that he hit. You know, that was the one that really opened it up. But overall, I mean, still, in a game like that, I mean, that’s a good offense that you’re playing against. They’ve obviously shown they can be explosive, they’ve got a lot of really good players at skill positions.”
Harsin continued. He mentioned Georgia’s offensive line and field position, but no specificities of Auburn’s defensive fronts, coverages or run fits — a topic on which he’s always welcome to decline comment.
To the head coach’s credit, he did provide a direct answer early postgame. His team’s preparation throughout the week was “not good enough,” he said.
“I mean, obviously, when you look at the game, that’s what you can evaluate,” Harsin said. “That’s on all of us. It starts with me, and every single one of us.”