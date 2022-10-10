Bryan Harsin still searching for answers after Georgia loss

Bryan Harsin's full response to slowing Georgia, Stetson Bennett

Q: For three quarters, Georgia's offense really, really struggled. Can you share what you did, tactically, to keep (Stetson) Bennett and that offense off-balance until that opening play of the fourth quarter?

Harsin: Yeah, I think we played hard. I do. I think our guys up front, just watching our D-Line, I thought we played hard up front, and so we were able to slow some of the run game down. I thought in the back end when they did throw it, you know, they were throwing a lot of quick throws today, some screens. They had a couple boots that were successful that snuck out and No. 0 (Darnell Washington) had a big play to his right, to Stetson’s right. But overall, I thought coverage was pretty good. I thought the front was pretty good. The big play was Stetson’s draw play that he hit. You know, that was the one that really opened it up. But overall, I mean, still, in a game like that, I mean, that's a good offense that you're playing against. They've obviously shown they can be explosive, they’ve got a lot of really good players at skill positions. Their O-Line, I think that O-Line has played this entire year together. Right? And that's one area, too, those guys, they've stayed healthy up front. Those guys are good. So, you know, we did some good things, just not enough. But I also think at the same time, you know, we put them in a tough field position when we didn't get the fake. We also, on offense, you know, we’ve got to be able to move the ball enough to create field position. Even if we're not scoring, getting the ball out there to the plus-40 plus-50 and so on and trying to keep them more backed up in those situations, too. You’ve got to play a field position and I think that was a factor in the game as well.