Bryan Harsin tells the story of the time Gus Malzahn pulled the rug out from under him

“I kind of had it all clear with Coach Malzahn, because you’ll get a penalty with that. It was all going to be good. Then he changed his mind and took the two 15-yard penalties.”

Harsin smiled as he told the story. He was asked if he had any kind of relationship with Malzahn seeing that he actually followed Malzahn at Arkansas State and at Auburn. Malzahn’s first head coaching job in college football was at Arkansas in 2012 in the season between his stint as offensive coordinator at Auburn and head coach of the Tigers. Harsin replaced him at Arkansas State in 2013 before heading off to Boise State in time for the 2014 season.

Now, Harsin is replacing Malzahn again.

“It put us behind in that game,” Harsin seemed to shrug. “We actually played well offensively. We had some really good players in that game.”

Auburn won the game 38-9. Arkansas State went 8-5 that season. Auburn went on its wild ride to the BCS National Championship Game.

“I remember going into that environment, and as you look up in the stands, you can’t hear a thing,” Harsin said, thinking back. “It’s shaking on the field, and you’re trying to get a play out to your quarterback. It was difficult. I thought our guys did play well in that game.”