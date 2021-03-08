Bryan Harsin unveils Auburn football spring practice schedule

“I think the 15 practices in spring are maybe the most valuable practices you get in an entire year. It sets the stage for your whole entire summer,” Harsin said on the podcast. “In the summertime, that’s where the greatest development comes with a particular player … where does that come from? It comes from all the things that happened in the spring to set the new goals and vision for what they have to do going into the season.

“This is vital that we get these practices in. It’s important that we get a chance, especially being new, to see and maximize every single day and every rep on film that we can go back and show our players.”

Harsin said the best part about spring practice is it allows the coaches to fine tune what they’re doing and adjust accordingly for the future. He explained the end of each week allows the staff to reconvene and get a sense of where the team is, what progress they still need to make and what changes are needed to make that progress possible.

Harsin is now at the helm of an Auburn program seeking more consistency on the national stage.