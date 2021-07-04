Bryan Harsin will debut at Auburn this fall. How were the debuts of the last 3 Tigers head coaches?

The hire drew immediate criticism given Chizik’s lack of success as a head coach, leading to Jacobs’ infamous airport arrival during which he was heckled for the decision.

The start: Auburn found itself in a low-scoring game against Louisiana Tech to open 2009, and after two quarters the Tigers held a 13-10 lead.

Auburn quarterback Chris Todd hit receiver Terrell Zachery on a 93-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers some much-needed breathing room early in the third quarter, and entering the fourth Auburn led 23-13. The Tigers put the Bulldogs away with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal a 37-13 win.

Ultimate highlight: Any immediate concerns about Chizik’s ability subsided to start the 2009 season. Auburn got out of the gates well with five straight victories — the last being a 26-22 win on the road against Tennessee — to reach No. 17 in the rankings, the team’s highest mark since the previous October.

After going 2-5 to end the regular season, Auburn pulled off a dramatic 38-35 victory over Northwestern in the Outback Bowl to end the season with an 8-5 record. The win surely brought some excitement about the future, though no one could have foreseen what exactly lay ahead for the program.