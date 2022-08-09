Bryan Harsin works hands-on with quarterbacks during battle

Auburn football’s four-man competition at quarterback is still to be decided, but for most of Tuesday’s Auburn football practice media viewing window, Bryan Harsin was heavily involved with his signal-callers.

The foursome worked with running backs, receivers and tight ends as Harsin stood near to witness a group he’s been relatively coy about through the preseason. Although the head coach provided some insights Tuesday, he remained somewhat buttoned-up about how the position group is shaking out early in fall camp.

“I think today was one of our more consistent days from the QBs,” Harsin said. “Still not what it needs to be, but was still more consistent than what it’s been from all those guys.”

The two periods of viewable practice were only a sliver of the day, but TJ Finley got first reps in drills as Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford rotated between second and third with Holden Geriner finishing rotations.

Ashford, who showed flashes during A-Day in April, was someone Harsin said has become a more assertive decision-maker, something which led to Ashford being named the player of the day during camp Sunday.

“For Robby, he’s a weapon, too, when he takes off and runs,” Harsin said. “That’s one thing. You guys have probably seen him do that, so he’s got that ability. Then he’s a force when he does it, so just decision making, right?

“If everybody’s covered, he’s going to have a chance to go out there and make a play with his feet, but I also think he’s throwing the ball better, his decision making in the pass game. I thought he had a couple throws the other day that were really special, that he put into some windows with some accuracy, and just his command of the offense too — calling plays, making checks, audibles, all those things. He’s got a better feel for those things right now.”

Harsin also said Calzada hasn’t “got any rust” in returning to full practice since recovering from his shoulder injury that occured last season. In particular, Harsin noted Calzada’s footwork, as well as a “sense of urgency” he said he felt from the whole team Tuesday. He also said Holden Geriner has shown flashes of “understanding what we’re doing.”

“All those guys, I think, have done a really good job of applying what [Offensive coordinator Eric] Kiesau has asked them to do,” Harsin said. “Now, we’ve just got more time. That’s the thing. It’s not a finished product right now. That’s for everybody. We all want to know, and myself included, but coaching that position, doing this for a few years now, you’d know that we have time to keep building through some things.

“You just got to stick with one thing for a while until they get it, and then move on to the next. You don’t want to throw five or six things at a quarterback, because then they don’t really master anything. You got to master something. You got to figure out what that is, and you got to master it, then you got to move on to the next thing.”