Bryce Brown back with War Ready for 2021 TBT

Bryce Brown is ready to get back in orange and blue.
Brown has committed to play in The Basketball Tournament again this summer, suiting up with former teammates and other Auburn alumni on War Ready.
Brown was a pied piper for the team last year, jumping on board as one of the most popular and high-profile additions to the team — which caught the eye of TBT officials with its swelling support from Auburn fans.
Now Brown is ready to run it back.
He joins former teammates Horace Spencer, Danjel Purifoy and Malik Dunbar as players from Auburn’s 2019 Final Four team committed to suit up together again at TBT.
The 64-team tournament opens July 16.
Along with the Final Four crew, Auburn alums Desean Murray, Laron Smith, Cinmeon Bowers, T.J. Dunans and Kareem Canty are signed up to play for War Ready.
TBT has a long history of alumni teams entering, dating back to when the Notre Dame Fighting Alumni won the first tournament in 2014. Last summer, a team made up mostly of Marquette alumni won the tournament in the COVID-19 bubble.
Back then, TBT held one of the first nationally televised sporting events in a carefully crafted bubble in Ohio, while most major leagues continued to work through pandemic plans.
Brown, Spencer, Murray and Smith entered together and their team re-branded to War Tampa to embrace the Auburn connection. This year, the team is branded as War Ready with even more orange and blue added to the mix.
TBT will open at four regional sites, in Wichita, Kan., Charleston, W. Va., Columbus, Ohio and Peoria, Ill.
The last eight teams standing will advance to the championship weekend in Dayton, Ohio, starting July 31.
Last year, War Tampa fell in the first round to Illinois alumni team House of ’Paign, in the first TBT experience for both Brown and Spencer.
This year, though, they’re both pledged to be back and with more familiar faces along for the ride.
Brown has played in the G-League in each of the last two seasons, suiting up for the Maine Red Claws in 2019-20 then reuniting with former teammate Jared Harper with the Westchester Knicks in the G-League’s 2021 bubble season in March. Brown scored 5.4 points per game for Westchester in a run shortened by injury.
Brown plans to be back and ready for another run at TBT’s $1 million prize this summer.