Bryce Brown back with War Ready for 2021 TBT

Bryce Brown is ready to get back in orange and blue.

Brown has committed to play in The Basketball Tournament again this summer, suiting up with former teammates and other Auburn alumni on War Ready.

Brown was a pied piper for the team last year, jumping on board as one of the most popular and high-profile additions to the team — which caught the eye of TBT officials with its swelling support from Auburn fans.

Now Brown is ready to run it back.

He joins former teammates Horace Spencer, Danjel Purifoy and Malik Dunbar as players from Auburn’s 2019 Final Four team committed to suit up together again at TBT.

The 64-team tournament opens July 16.

Along with the Final Four crew, Auburn alums Desean Murray, Laron Smith, Cinmeon Bowers, T.J. Dunans and Kareem Canty are signed up to play for War Ready.

TBT has a long history of alumni teams entering, dating back to when the Notre Dame Fighting Alumni won the first tournament in 2014. Last summer, a team made up mostly of Marquette alumni won the tournament in the COVID-19 bubble.