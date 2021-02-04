Bryce Brown checks in at G-League bubble in Orlando

Bryce Brown is back in orange and blue again.

The former Auburn basketball star has checked in at the G-League’s bubble in Orlando, getting set to play for the Westchester Knicks in the G-League’s 2021 season tipping off this month.

Brown posted a photo of himself in his orange-and-blue Westchester uniform on Instagram on Thursday, with a photo of his view at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The G-League season is set to run from Feb. 10 to March 6, with each team playing 15 games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Brown’s former Auburn teammate, Jared Harper, is also part of the Knicks organization as a two-way player.

Westchester’s first game is on Feb. 10 at 2:30 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Most G-League bubble games will be streamed on ESPN+, with select few being aired on ESPN’s TV networks and NBA TV.

Brown will be back on the court for the first time since his game with War Tampa in The Basketball Tournament last summer, in the TBT bubble in Ohio. The last G-League season was suspended then canceled last March when COVID-19 first spread across the country. Brown played then with the Maine Red Claws, affiliates of the Boston Celtics, scoring 16.1 points per game over 34 games.

