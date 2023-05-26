Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HOOVER — Bryson Ware made history Thursday, as his solo home run in the sixth inning of an eventual 7-4 loss to No. 16 Alabama gave him his 24th home run of the season.

While the Tigers were bounced from the SEC Tournament with the loss, the home run made Ware Auburn’s outright record-holder for single-season home runs, passing former Tiger Hunter Morris, who his 23 home runs in 2010.

"I talked about he got to off to such a good start this year, I talked about the ability for him to stay in the fight — that's kind of where that came from," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "He never quit on himself. It's just good for anybody to see in not just baseball but anything, is just hang in there.

"He didn't run from his school. He didn't run from his coaching staff. He absolutely stayed in the fight. We put him at third base, gave him another chance to win something. Put some competition over there because we're not sure the at-bats could hold up, and for a young man, he's talented. So as talented as he is, to be able to put it together, redefine, get his strike zone smaller and absolutely run it all the way through this tournament with the season that he's had is one of the neatest things I've been a part of.

"I'll forever hold him in the highest regard, and I think that's a good lesson for now when it's so easy to touch the reset button for somebody to hang in there like that, and he deserves everything coming his way."

Ware’s 24th home run came a day after he hit home run No. 23, in the Tigers’ 6-4 loss to No. 4-seed Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Between him and Morris, he reached the 23-home run mark quickest, doing so in 55 games to Morris doing it in 62. The former record-holder also got to see the record broken Thursday, as Morris is a volunteer assistant for the Crimson Tide.

“It's really cool to do it at this stage, in the SEC Tournament, with the big crowd and stands against Alabama,” Ware said. “It makes it a little sweeter. It's cool to have Hunter on the other side, the previous record-holder, and I just couldn't be more thankful and blessed for the opportunity.”

Seven Tigers have achieved the feat of 20 home runs in a single season, with Ware becoming the first to do so since Sonny DiChiara hit 22 home runs last spring.

Auburn's 20-Home Run Club Bryson Ware (24 Home Runs, 2023) No. 20, Game 51 (Hit May 19) No. 21, Game 52 (Hit May 19) No. 22, Game 54 (Hit May 23) No. 23, Game 55 (Hit May 24) No. 24, Game 56 (Hit May 25)

Hunter Morris (23 Home Runs, 2010) No. 20, Game 53 (Hit May 18) No. 21, Game 59 (Hit May 28) No. 22, Game 61 (Hit June 5) No. 23, Game 62 (Hit June 6)

Sonny DiChiara (22 Home Runs, 2022) No. 20, Game 54 (Hit June 4) No. 21, Game 56 (Hit June 11) No. 22, Game 58 (Hit June 13)

Brian Fletcher (22 Home Runs, 2010) No. 20, Game 53 (Hit May 21) No. 21, Game 59 (Hit June 6) No. 22, Game 60 (Hit June 6)

Todd Faulkner (22 Home Runs, 2000) No. 20, Game 52 (Hit May 6) No. 21, Game 55 (Hit May 13) No. 22, Game 56 (Hit May 14)

Josh Etheredge (21 Home Runs, 1998) No. 20, Game 61 (Hit May 23) No. 21, Game 61 (Hit May 23)

Frank Thomas (21 Home Runs, 1987) Game Logs Unavailable. Played in 59 games that season.

Todd Faulkner (20 Home Runs, 1998) No. 20, Game 51 (Hit May 24)

Josh Etheredge HRs (20 Home Runs, 1997) No. 20, Game 62 (Hit May 24)



"Some outstanding athletes have worn this jersey that I'm wearing right now, and to be on the top of that in the home run category, it's really cool to see some of that hard work that I've been putting in all season, during the season, whatever that may be, pay off a little bit," Ware said. "I can't be more thankful for the opportunity from Coach (Thompson) to be able to line it up with my brothers and be able to reach that milestone.

"Thankful for the opportunity that the Lord gave me, and hopefully I can play for as long as I can and reach to where those guys have played in the Big Leagues and so forth."