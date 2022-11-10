Buchanan wins as acting head coach for Auburn over South Alabama with Harris out ill

Aicha Coulibaly scored 19 points for Auburn in the win. Freshman Kaitlyn Duhon scored 17 points.

Auburn led 35-27 at the half and led throughout the entire second half. Early on, Auburn led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter and saw South Alabama take a 20-16 lead with an 8-0 run to start the second, but besides that, Auburn hardly missed a beat under the direction of Buchanan. Auburn quickly bounced back, putting together a 17-1 run to go up 33-21.

Auburn led by as many as 15 in the third quarter, and though South Alabama managed to cut the lead to 66-60 with three minutes to go, the Tigers punched right back with back-to-back scores to make it a double-digit game with less than a minute to play. Honesty Scott-Grayson nailed a 3-pointer to make it 71-60 in the late stages.

Buchanan played at Texas A&M under Harris. She is in her second season at Auburn, serving as recruiting coordinator after hauling in a top-25 class last cycle. She along with assistant Ketara Chapel return to the staff this season while Fred Williams has stepped in to replace the departed Bob Starkey.