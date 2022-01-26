‘Built for this’: Four-star freshman Sophia Groth makes instant impact for Auburn gymnastics

The two are close friends and they’ve known each other since junior high — well before the high rankings and the Olympics and all the attention, and right around the time Groth committed to Auburn as a young gymnast back in 2017.

Finally, they’re together in orange and blue, now getting set for this week’s throwdown with Alabama at 8 p.m. Friday on ESPN2 — and with Groth looking to continue her stellar start to her career at Auburn.

“I think all of our connection is just really strong and this freshman class is something special,” Groth said.

Around her big performance on beam last Friday, Groth also matched Auburn’s best vault of the meet, leaping her way to a 9.875 — and she scored a strong 9.850 on floor.

Groth has jumped into the starting lineup in those three events in each of the last two meets. Twice now she’s recorded Auburn’s best vault of the night. On beam, she has scored even better, nailing a 9.900 in each of the last two meets.

She started on vault and floor in the opener at North Carolina before earning three sports in the lineup at Arkansas and in the home meet.