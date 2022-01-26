‘Built for this’: Four-star freshman Sophia Groth makes instant impact for Auburn gymnastics

Sophia Groth has waited long enough.
She had pictured this. She’d imagined every step, every turn, every flip. So when she was up on the beam last Friday, under the spotlight in her Auburn Arena debut, it was just about preparation paying off.
A moment later, the arena roared, and Groth smiled and exhaled after she stuck her dismount. The sensational freshman scored a 9.900 on beam, tied for top marks at the meet. All according to plan.
After plugging in as a freshman and contributing right away in the first three meets of her college career, Groth plans to make plenty more instant impacts this season in her rookie year with Auburn gymnastics.
“Since I committed so long ago, I was just ready to be at Auburn and to be part of a team where I was able to contribute and be part of this team atmosphere,” Groth said this week, as the team geared up for Friday’s rivalry meet with Alabama. “I’ve been really anticipating this year, and just training so hard.
“I’m glad I’m able to be here and contribute right away.”
Suni Lee wasn’t the only big-time prospect to sign with Auburn in the 2021 recruiting class. Groth was rated as a four-star recruit by College Gym News last cycle, with Lee being a five-star.
The two are close friends and they’ve known each other since junior high — well before the high rankings and the Olympics and all the attention, and right around the time Groth committed to Auburn as a young gymnast back in 2017.
Finally, they’re together in orange and blue, now getting set for this week’s throwdown with Alabama at 8 p.m. Friday on ESPN2 — and with Groth looking to continue her stellar start to her career at Auburn.
“I think all of our connection is just really strong and this freshman class is something special,” Groth said.
Around her big performance on beam last Friday, Groth also matched Auburn’s best vault of the meet, leaping her way to a 9.875 — and she scored a strong 9.850 on floor.
Groth has jumped into the starting lineup in those three events in each of the last two meets. Twice now she’s recorded Auburn’s best vault of the night. On beam, she has scored even better, nailing a 9.900 in each of the last two meets.
She started on vault and floor in the opener at North Carolina before earning three sports in the lineup at Arkansas and in the home meet.
“Honestly, I’m not surprised,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “She was one of the top recruits in the country outside of Suni. I know everybody paid attention to Suni, but Sophia was recruited by a ton of top schools in the country. Pretty much everybody in the top five was recruiting her. She’s not a secret in the gymnastics community. So I’m not surprised she’s doing it.
“I do have to give her credit. She is one of the hardest workers. She’s very focused, and she’s mentally built for this. She’s just mentally strong. … But the sky is the limit for her.”
Auburn’s upperclassmen have seen the same thing.
“She’s been amazing,” junior Cassie Stevens said of Groth. “I just feel like most freshmen, at some point, they will hit a little bit of a rough spot, but I just feel like hers has been so smooth. And not even just coming in a competing, but, like, coming in and being one of the stars, is really incredible to watch. We’ve been telling each other ever since the first meet, she’s going places.”
Groth is one of five newcomers in Auburn’s instant-impact freshman class, with the others being Lee, three-star Sara Hubbard, Caroline Leonard and Ananda Brown.
Groth said she’s known Lee the longest, herself coming from West Des Moines, Iowa, often crossing paths in gymnastics circles in the Midwest with Lee, who is from St. Paul, Minn.
She said it was “electric” in Auburn Arena last Friday, and obviously a new environment for a freshman in her first year of college gymnastics, but she fit right in under the spotlight — just as she imagined.
“Coming into it, it’s definitely a different environment,” Groth said. “Club gymnastics is different in the sense that there’s a lot of people there, but they’re not necessarily watching you. Coming into college, everybody is watching you on a single event. So that’s definitely a lot more stressful and it adds a lot of pressure.