Bundle up: Temperatures to dip into the 40’s during Auburn vs. Texas A&M

Temperatures will dip into the 40’s by the end of Saturday’s Auburn football game against Texas A&M and fans are advised to dress for the cold weather for the first time this season.

Cold air has come through after this week’s rainy weather. Temperatures should be in the low 50’s by the time for kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and will drop as the game goes on.

Bring out your favorite sweaters, Barbour jackets and boots to prepare for these temperatures.

While the weather may be cold, the interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, plans to keep the team and the fans hot with his high-energy style of coaching that mirrors a shirt he wore during practice this week that said, “Go crazy”.

Williams has been the running back coach since 2019 and was once an Auburn legend as he holds the program record for career rush attempts (741), earning him the nickname Cadillac.

This will be the second game Williams has coached after a tight loss against Mississippi State after losing in overtime. He is expected to coach the final three games of the season.