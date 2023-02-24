As a head baseball coach, Butch Thompson said a portion of his duties are to be a part-time weatherman.

So, with Los Angeles pulled up on his weather app, the Auburn skipper saw the forecast early in the week for Los Angeles, where his team was set to travel to that weekend — nearly 100% chances of rain Friday and Saturday.

He texted USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz on Monday, and a day later, their programs saw their upcoming series flip locations, going from the City of Angels to the Plains.

“I did just get a video before sitting down with you, about 5-10 minutes before,” Thompson said Thursday. “It’s hailing in Los Angeles. It happens like one out of every four years, so just more evidence that everybody’s doing the right thing.”

Initially a three-game slate and nearly 2,000-mile trip to Los Angeles got rerouted Tuesday night, with the Trojans making the trek to Plainsman Park to play No. 17 Auburn in a three-game series that starts 6 p.m. CDT Friday.

The series will be the first-ever meeting of both squads, with the 12-time national champions coming to the Plains after a 3-1 start. Although the program gets to welcome an uncommon foe, Thompson did acknowledge that there were some drawbacks to moving the series.

“I think this was a weekend to get some things out of the way,” Thompson said. “Because it’s still 18 returners, 20 new guys. These 20 guys still haven’t been on the road with us. And so we’re gonna have to fix that at some point, and it’ll happen at some point. That’s what we’re missing from this weekend even though, like I said, I’ll go back to it — I know we’re doing the right thing this weekend for both programs to give us our best shot to get three games in.

Now, Auburn’s first road series won’t take place until mid-March, when it travels to Fayetteville to play Arkansas. It will only play one road game in the meantime, at Jacksonville State on March 8.

Once SEC play begins, Auburn will travel to Gainesville, Tuscaloosa, Columbia, South Carolina, and Oxford for its five road series, with single-game trips to Birmingham against UAB, Atlanta against Georgia Tech, and a neutral site game in Montgomery against South Alabama peppered between conference play.

“It’s unbelievable preparation for the first time you do it in SEC play,” Thompson said. “So we’ve got to fill in that gap that’s left there. As a student-athlete, being where I’m from, and from the South, and not getting out much, man, I’d be upset. But we just think the probability of — it would have really been bad to go out there and not play a game either, and sit in the hotel, and go hit in a cage for a weekend.

“So, we’ll make it up. Hopefully, you keep playing, you’ll create other opportunities and we’ll be able to put that to use at some point.”