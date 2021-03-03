Butch Thompson explains how Auburn quickly added Boston College to schedule

Baseball Hall of Famer Ernie Banks endeared himself to many of the sports’ fans for famously saying, “Let’s play two.”
For Auburn coach Butch Thompson, the mantra for the Tigers this weekend was, “Let’s just play.”
The Tigers announced a schedule change on Wednesday, as their home series against Xavier has been scrapped “due to extenuating circumstances” per a press release and replaced by a three-game series with Boston College.
The adjustment now pits the No. 22 Tigers against the No. 18 Eagles against each other for the first time since 2010.
“There were just a lot of medical concerns on our part,” Thompson said about the Xavier series. “I hope that coach [Billy] O'Connor and Xavier are still able to figure out a way to return to play immediately, but once I knew that there were concerns and unknowns about Xavier potentially being able to play – once the series became in jeopardy … you start putting out some feelers, and before long you kind of figure out what other series may be in jeopardy.”
Thompson didn’t go into great detail about why the Xavier series was taken off the schedule – O’Conner posted a tweet on Wednesday seeking an opponent for this weekend – but he did explain how Boston College wound up on the slate.
Thompson described college baseball as a close-knit community, so through the grapevine he heard about Boston College’s series with Wake Forest being in jeopardy and contacted Boston College coach Mike Gambino, who used to be a scout in the southeast. Thompson said it was about a 24-hour period over two days in which the two programs discussed a potential series, which led to Wednesday’s official announcement.
“[Mike is] kind of one of those Rolodex guys that you have who's done an amazing job and built a program to a top-20 level and is crazily excited about his program, as he should be,” Thompson said. “They were going to a top-25 opponent in Wake Forest and seemed earnest in trying to fill it the best he could. He thought enough of our program as we kept going through and talking, and as the hours passed it became evident that this was the best thing to make everyone feel comfortable.
“It was a plan B the whole time, and when it turned to plan A at least we had done enough behind the scenes that we were able to connect some dots pretty quickly.”
Thompson laughed when asked if he could have envisioned such a quick turnaround before the pandemic, saying it was a mind-boggling experience but luckily Auburn’s first in an adjustment of that nature. He noted how important the two non-conference weekends the team has once SEC play begins, and he said he’s hopeful this week’s scheduling adventure is the last he experiences anytime soon.
Like Thompson, Auburn infielder Tyler Miller expressed excitement about just getting to play at all this weekend.
“We found out, let's see, earlier [Wednesday] morning,” Miller said. “It's a rare thing, but things are going to come up with the corona. It probably won't be the last time it comes up, but at least we get to play so it's not too bad. We were looking forward to playing Xavier, but now we've got a ranked team coming in and we get to show what we've got with a ranked opponent across from us.”
Thanks to the schedule change, Auburn now hosts a Boston College squad that is expected to be a contender in the ACC and will likely offer the Tigers another valuable early test. The Eagles are 5-1 to start 2021 and have averaged 8.7 runs per game so far this season.
While Thompson is still adjusting to a time when new opponents can pop up at a moment’s notice, he explained there was plenty of reason to look forward to his team’s upcoming series.
“I've already heard some people that are real excited. I think our fans are excited,” Thompson said. “I think, again, back-to-back weekends you feel like kind of the nation's watching Auburn baseball with an opportunity. I'm happy for coach Gambino and his program to want to work to make the trip to come to the Plains this weekend.”