Butch Thompson explains how Auburn quickly added Boston College to schedule

“[Mike is] kind of one of those Rolodex guys that you have who's done an amazing job and built a program to a top-20 level and is crazily excited about his program, as he should be,” Thompson said. “They were going to a top-25 opponent in Wake Forest and seemed earnest in trying to fill it the best he could. He thought enough of our program as we kept going through and talking, and as the hours passed it became evident that this was the best thing to make everyone feel comfortable.

“It was a plan B the whole time, and when it turned to plan A at least we had done enough behind the scenes that we were able to connect some dots pretty quickly.”

Thompson laughed when asked if he could have envisioned such a quick turnaround before the pandemic, saying it was a mind-boggling experience but luckily Auburn’s first in an adjustment of that nature. He noted how important the two non-conference weekends the team has once SEC play begins, and he said he’s hopeful this week’s scheduling adventure is the last he experiences anytime soon.

Like Thompson, Auburn infielder Tyler Miller expressed excitement about just getting to play at all this weekend.