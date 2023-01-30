Butch Thompson’s latest Auburn squad his ‘most physically strong’ yet. What does it mean for power-hitting potential?

With the start of Auburn baseball’s 2023 season only weeks away, Butch Thompson feels about as certain of what his team holds as anyone else.

“Preseason, nobody (is) knowing what to expect out of us. I’ve seen us ranked between No. 17 and No. 300,” Thompson said with a grin. “But it’s kind of fair. The head coach doesn’t even know what all we have and how things are gonna line up.”

There is one thing the Auburn skipper is certain of, though.

“This is the most physically strong team that we’ve put on the field,” Thompson said, “and I don’t think there’s any question about that.”

The physical strength of this group is set to blend with experienced eyes at the plate and talented young bats. That gives the Tigers some “pretty good” power-hitting potential by Thompson’s measure. And that’s coming off a year in which Auburn hit the second-most home runs in a season with him at the helm.

Auburn’s 74 home runs in 2022 were only less than one team in the Thompson era, 12 shy of the 86 hit by the 2021 team. Prior to those squads, the teams that completed a full season under Thompson averaged 41.6 home runs a year.

Thompson lists several names when it comes to tapping into that potential, and he starts with experience. Outfielder Bobby Peirce and catcher Nate LaRue, two of five Tigers to hit more than five home runs a year ago, were the first he mentioned.

“I think they both have a year of experience where they broke in the lineup,” Thompson said. “I mean, Bobby’s like: ‘Am I ever gonna get healthy enough to play?’ And he did. Nate LaRue, the same thing: ‘Am I ever gonna win that catching spot or somebody else go in? I did.’ And now, I think both those guys have power to do it more consistently.”

Infielder Cole Foster, who flashed power in the Auburn Regional by hitting three home runs in a game, was another name mentioned, as was 6-foot-4 junior Cam Hill. Outfielder Kason Howell, oftentimes a top-of-the-order contact hitter last year, is someone Thompson said could surprise.

“You don’t think of (him) as ‘power,’ but as the guy gets older, more crafty — when you start passing that 300, 400 at-bat deal, especially in the Southeastern Conference,” Thompson said of Howell, “you understand what ambush is, and what to look for a little bit more.”

About as many newcomers make up their own list. Freshmen Ike Irish, a top-50 recruit, and Gavin Miller were both mentioned by Thompson. Outfielder Justin Kirby, who hit 15 home runs at Kent State last year, was named, as was Kansas transfer Cooper McMurray. McMurray, the presumptive favorite to replace SEC Co-Player of the Year Sonny DiChiara at first base, hit nine home runs a year ago. The only two Tigers to best that total last season were Peirce and Sonny D.

“So, there’s enough power,” Thompson said. “ … With the power across the board, we love the potential of that, but there is concern.”

For as much pop as Auburn has flashed this offseason, Thompson also said his squad has swung and missed at a higher rate, something he thinks can and should improve.

The notion of an Auburn team that hits the long ball more would bring an added spark. But as this year’s squad is developing its identity, that potential is something Thompson seems far from ready to have his team hang its hat on.

“You know, (it’s) what builds the best offense?” Thompson said. “Do you want to have the most home runs in the SEC, but then strike out the most in the SEC? I don’t know. I know there’s things about base runners. It’s about having the biggest inning. If you’re talking about winning at 80%, rate or higher, those are the things that really matter. The freebie war, just getting base runners on.

“It’s not the number of home runs you hit and stuff like that. Being able to put a ball in play, being able to extend at-bats, foul balls off. That’s the only way you kind of break, or get to, some of these really good starters in our league and get to people’s bullpens, which everybody’s trying to do.”

