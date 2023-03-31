Following Auburn’s 14-1 run-rule drubbing of North Alabama on Tuesday, Auburn coach Butch Thompson got a straight-forward question.

Is there anything Thompson wanted to see the Tigers do differently or improve ahead of their next game.

Thompson had one answer: “Just supreme confidence.”

“I want them to play with confidence,” Thompson said. “I want them to respect Florida for what they are, but I absolutely want them to feel dangerous. Because I don't feel like we should feel inferior to anybody. We've worked hard for eight years to get to that point. It's time to start living that way. That would be what I'd like to see. A different rhythm from maybe a couple of weeks ago.”

The coach indicated Thursday, ahead of Auburn’s weekend series against No. 2 Florida, that confidence may have been lacking a weekend prior, as his team — top-heavy with newcomers — traveled to Fayetteville and got swept by a top-10 Arkansas program.

“I'm not sure, with more than half of our players being new, that we walked into Arkansas feeling like we were one of those five in our league that had won 60-plus games since the start last season,” Thompson said.

Auburn is one of five SEC teams with at least 60 wins since the start of 2022. They’re joined by Arkansas (67 wins), Florida (64 wins), LSU (62 wins) and Tennessee (77 wins) in that regard, all of which are top-10 programs. The Tigers have the fewest of those, at 60 wins, which is exactly two-thirds of their contests in that span, giving them the lowest win percentage of those five as well.

Still, it puts Auburn above nine other SEC baseball programs in some regard, with the next closest teams to 60 wins being Vanderbilt and Texas A&M at 59.

The success in the win column has been prominent since Thompson took over in the 2016 season. Last year’s 43-win mark was the second time since Thompson’s arrival that Auburn has logged at least 40 wins, and it was the fourth time they’ve reached 35 wins. This season, Auburn is on pace to win at least 37 games.

Prior to Thompson, Auburn had only won 40 games twice in the previous 13 seasons.

“So I want that supreme confidence,” Thompson said, “and I want us to go out there and dive and jump around, and when it gets to an advantage count, to have that barrel meet that ball at the front door instead of being hesitant, being unsure. Giving the opponent respect, but not too much credit to think they don't belong.”