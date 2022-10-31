By the numbers: Bryan Harsin's tenure one of the worst and shortest in Auburn and SEC history

Bryan Harsin’s less-than-two year stint at Auburn ended Monday morning and put a cap on one of the weirder tenures in the program’s 130-year history.

The program is now searching for the 28th head coach in its history, and 13th since the inception of the Southeastern Conference. Whoever is named Harsin’s successor, they’ll have a low bar to clear in terms of on-field success.

At 21 games coached, Harsin’s tenure is the 11th shortest in the program’s history, and the shortest of any non-interim head coach at Auburn since the inception of the Southeastern Conference in 1932. The last coach to helm fewer than 21 games was Johnny Floyd, who coached four games in 1929 — 93 years ago.

Harsin’s on-field results, specifically a 42.8% win percentage, are also some of the lowest of any SEC-era Auburn head coach.

Looking at the first 21 games alone, Harsin is still toward the bottom. Of Auburn’s 12 other SEC-era head coaches, only three had worse starts, based on win percentages, in their first 21 games.

Auburn head coaches' first 21 games Chet A. Wynne (1930-33): 10-10-1 (47.6%)

Jack Maghear (1934-42): 11-10 (52.4%)

Carl M. Voyles (1944-47): 12-9 (57.1%)

Earl Brown (1948-50): 3-15-3 (14.3%) 3-22 in 22 seasons

Ralph "Shug" Jordan (1951-75): 8-13 (38.1%)

Doug Barfield (1976-80): 8-13 (38.1%)

Pat Dye (1981-92): 12-9 (57.1%)

Terry Bowden (1993-98): 20-0-1 (95.2%)

Tommy Tuberville (1999-2008): 13-8 (61.9%)

Gene Chizik (2009-12): 16-5 (76.2%)

Guz Malzahn (2013-20): 18-3 (85.7%)

Bryan Harsin (2021-22): 9-12 (42.8%)

Earl Brown (1948-50), Doug Barfield (1976-80), and ironically enough, Ralph “Shug” Jordan (1951-75) all won fewer games in their first 21 contests.

Brown, who now holds the second-shortest tenure of any SEC-era Auburn head coach, lasted 29 games, going 3-15-3 in his first 21 and losing his last 10 before being dismissed. Barfield, who was Jordan’s successor, went 8-13 in his first 21, and went 5-6 and winless in SEC play in his final season.

Jordan, an Auburn legend, started 4-5 and 2-8 in his first two seasons, but he went 2-0 to start a 1953 season that Auburn ended 7-3-1. Four years later, Jordan’s Auburn program would win its first national title.

Compared to those three, Harsin actually had the hottest start of any. Jordan went 5-3, Barfield went 4-4, and Brown went 1-6-1. Harsin started 6-2, but finished out his tenure with a record of 3-10. As hot as his start was, it makes Harsin’s tenure-ending collapse that much more significant.

The only other SEC-era Auburn coach to have fewer wins in his final 13 games was Brown, who finished 1-10-2, 72 years before the end of Harsin’s tenure.

In the scope of the SEC, Harsin’s tenure is also historically short. Since 1952, only three SEC head coaches have had two-year tenures and coached fewer games than Harsin, all of them in the 1950s: Murray Warmath (19 games) and Texas coaching legend Darrell Royal (20) at Mississippi State and Raymond Wolf (20 games) at Tulane.

Among those coaches, only Wolf had a worse tenure than Harsin.

Since 1946, six SEC head coaches have lasted a year or less in their jobs, and Harsin almost joined that list in February with a university-conducted inquiry into the program. His tenure is now tied for the 10th-shortest in conference history since World War II, along with Harvey Robinson at Tennessee (1953-54).