Cadillac and Auburn ‘bringing it back to some big-boy football’ in recent weeks

When Carnell “Cadillac” Williams first spoke to the media as Auburn’s interim head coach, he said he didn’t even know if the Tigers would win a game under his watch.

At the least, he said it’d make him happy if his guys played good football.

“Hard, Auburn football,” Williams said on Nov. 2.

Flash forward a little more than two weeks, and Williams’ Tigers have won a couple games, beating Texas A&M on Nov. 12 and Western Kentucky this past Saturday, and they’ve done it by “bringing it back to some big-boy football,” Williams said.

“You know, coming downhill, hitting you in the mouth and being able to fight or quit,” Williams said.

Big-boy ‘ball has put an emphasis on the run in ways that were discussed all season, but it’s reaping Auburn’s best results yet under its former running back head coach.

Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter’s logging of 100-plus rush yards each against Mississippi State and Texas A&M marked the first time since 2009 at Auburn had multiple 100-yard rushers in back-to-back conference games. The Western Kentucky win marked the third-consecutive game the duo reached 100 yards each, with Bigsby totaling 110 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and Hunter reaching 109 with a late 40-yard rushing score.

“One thing the really good coaches got in common is getting the ball to their best players,” Williams said. “It’s not about what system we run. I’m a firm believer that you’ve got to do what’s best for your team, the strength of your team.”

As a team, Auburn has run for 250 yards in three-straight games for the first time since 2013, when it did so against Georgia, Alabama and Missouri.

The rushing results have also been successful in a national scope. The Tigers have totaled 778 yards since Williams took over. They’re averaging 5.4 yards per carry and they’ve scored seven rushing touchdowns. Those numbers are No. 7, t-No. 18 and t-No. 18 in the FBS respectively in that span.

In the first eight games of the year, prior to Williams, Auburn was No. 50 nationally in total rush yards (1,374), No. 54 in yards per carry (4.5), and No. 49 in rushing scores (16).

“It feels amazing, just being able to know that we can run the ball at will now and just knowing that we’re gonna get the push and get the first downs,” offensive lineman Brandon Council said. “It just builds so much confidence as a team.”