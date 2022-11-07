Cadillac’s message to new coordinators: “Let’s get simple”

Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams’ messaging to his coordinators — newly placed co-offensive coordinators and retained defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding — ahead of the Tigers game against Mississippi State was, quite literally, simple.

“This is not a week to try to put in all types of looks, ‘Let’s play simple football and get these kids a plan and put them in position where they know the plan and they can go out and execute it,’” Williams said. “From there, at game time, we can make the adjustments that we need to make. To me, right now, less is better. We need to play with effort. We need to play relentless. We need to fight to the end. I think right now, over the X’s and O’s, that’s more important.

“These kids know football and our system is in. Not much has changed. I want less where guys can play faster and guys can react and guys feel comfortable. We can adjust from there.”

Williams was complimentary of the trio in his Monday press conference, noting that Schmedding played a “pivotal” role in readying Auburn’s defense, and that his co-OCs handled their adjustment well considering the circumstance.

Under Friend and Hilliard, Auburn’s offense posted its third-best rushing total of the year with 256 yards.

“Them guys are like football junkies,” Williams said. “I've got full confidence in that offensive staff and the guys that I'm working with. Honesty, they make my job a lot easier where I can kind of try to do this head coaching thing and touch our players.”

The Auburn defense also posted a season-best three takeaways, as well as single-game highs in tackles for loss (10) and sacks (5).

“Everyone, I feel like, had confidence and we believed not only that we could win, we believed in each other,” nose tackle Jayson Jones said. “Just a lot of excitement behind last week and also leading into this week vs. Texas A&M.”

As the Tigers prepare for the Aggies, Williams was confident that his squad will be much better prepared heading into this weekend.

“We have some time to truly — not to make any excuses — but we can actually have a whole week where we can really watch Texas A&M and come up with a plan and really attack those guys the way we see fit,” Williams said. “I just think offensively, with us getting this time, we're going to play a lot better. I don't think we're going to get off to such a slow start.”