Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is back at his old post, heading into Year Three as Auburn’s running backs coach. But he’s no longer just that.

After helming the program post-Bryan Harsin firing in 2022, Williams was retained on Hugh Freeze’s Auburn staff and given the title of associate head coach. But that’s something the Auburn legend said he has paid little mind to.

“Honestly, it’s weird, man,” Williams said Tuesday. “I forget that I even have that title to be honest with you, bro. I’m just trying to help in any way that I can help.”

While Williams is returning to oversight of one position group and taking on a bigger role, at least in title, this season, he said he still carries a bit of what transpired late last fall with him.

“To go through an experience like that, I will have to say (I’m) just a lot more confident,” Williams said. “Being thrown on that stage and having to address the whole team from staff and media a lot more, I just think the confidence part of it.

“Also, it just made me feel like the good Lord has me here for a reason. I think I have truly found my purpose in life. That’s to always give back, serve and help folks in any way I can. That is very fulfilling and empowering in itself, for me.”

In Williams’ four-game tenure, Auburn managed a 2-2 record, with wins against Group of Five Western Kentucky and an under-performing Texas A&M squad. The Tigers lost their Iron Bowl season finale in Tuscaloosa, and nearly pulled off an 18-point comeback in an overtime loss at Mississippi State in Williams’ debut.

“I lean on Cadillac quite a bit, and Zac (Etheridge),” Freeze said in early February. “There’s a lot of things that we’re sitting in a staff meeting, ‘Was this a big issue last year?’ And I wouldn’t know that without knowing these guys.”

In a matter of months, Williams’ impact on Freeze’s staff has already shown results. As Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer pointed out last week, Auburn is one of only 12 programs to have signed a blue-chip — meaning the prospect holds a ranking of four stars or higher — running back recruit in at least four of their past five recruiting classes.

The Tigers are now the fourth of those 12 programs to have another blue-chip back pledged to their 2024 class. Andalusia product J’Marion Burnette announced his commitment on March 24, and he was offered a scholarship by Williams last season. Nicknamed “Phat,” Burnette is listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, and considers himself a power-style back.

Before Burnette ever sets foot on campus, Williams will have his hands full with the Tigers’ current running back rotation. While the group is tasked with filling the shoes of Tank Bigsby, it appears as deep as ever, returning Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston while pulling in USF transfer Brian Battie and four-star signee Jeremiah Cobb, a Montgomery Catholic product.

“Those guys are selfless,” Williams said. “Those guys are close-knit guys that hold each other accountable. They show up each and every day and put in work. I think they are understanding what it is to compete against each other, but at the same time also how to come together as a group and feed off each other. Those guys are definitely getting that.”