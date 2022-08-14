Calzada ‘solid,’ Finley engineers 14-play drive: Notes from Auburn’s scrimmage

Saturday night marked a significant point for Auburn's four-man quarterback battle heading into this season, as the team held its first scrimmage of fall camp.

Following the Tigers' A-Day game in April, head coach Bryan Harsin said the events of Saturday would be pivotal as Auburn made its starting quarterback decision.

"We’re going to have to start making a decision," Harsin said of the scrimmage in April. "'Here’s our top two guys, here’s the guys that are going to work with the No. 1 offense,' then make a final decision before we play, a few weeks out or whatever, before we play the first game."

Harsin met with reporters following the scrimmage, and said that "no decisions right now are going to be made at this point," giving little insight into his quarterbacks, but some detail into how he's evaluating the foursome of TJ Finley, Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner three weeks away from the season's start.

"As far as the quarterback goes, I watch the whole thing," Harsin said. "The sideline, all the field, how we operate in between plays, the sense of urgency, how fast we call the plays, how fast we get to the ball, how we check things, how we get our offense into the right situations, all of those things come into play. It’s not just ‘Hey, that guy throws the ball the best every time.’

"You want that, but how’s he operating? What’s he doing? What’s he doing in the run game and can he help us with his feet? Can he do some things in the pass game? There are a lot more factors. And then you’re watching how accurate they are. You’re watching the decision making process. That’s what I was looking at tonight.

"What I told those guys tonight is that I want to see them lead. That’s what I wanted to see. From the sideline to on the field, that’s the number one thing for me and Coach [Eric] Kiesau can figure out the rest. I want to see these guys lead. I want to see them just operate our offense. I thought for the most part they did a good job. We didn’t have a lot of delay of games, we had one. We didn’t have a ton of bad snaps or just sloppy football from the quarterback. We can get better, but it wasn’t that sloppy from their end.”

As far as command of the offense, Harsin pointed out Finley quite a bit, noting the quarterback led a 14-play drive early in Saturday's scrimmage.

"He understands what we're trying to accomplish," Harsin said. "He conceptually picks things up very quickly. Listens to the details and all the little nuances of the plays — what everybody's supposed to be doing. If there's a coaching point made, not just for him but for everybody, he'll remember that coaching point and be able to echo it whenever it comes up, or remind guys."

Harsin also said he hopes to see Finley improve in some standpoints when it comes to accuracy.

Zach Calzada was "solid" and threw a touchdown pass in the scrimmage, Harsin said, and he thought Robby Ashford "operated well," though he did mention it's harder to assess a quick-footed Ashford in a scrimmage setting where quarterbacks aren't being tackled.

"This is the thing that sucks about being the head coach," Harsin said. "You want to protect your quarterback and you’re not getting sacks, but he’s also a guy that can go and he’s telling you ‘I can break every tackle.’ I’ve had guys like that. The competitive juices with both guys off the edge and the quarterback, you want to see that, but Robby is a guy that when he takes off he can go. He’s shown that. He’s got exceptional speed. Our edges can bend the corner. That’s the give and take with both."

Harsin didn't explicitly mention Geriner following Saturday's scrimmage.

Alston, Brown highlight standout freshmen

The first two players Harsin mentioned Saturday were freshmen, as he said running back Damari Alston and wide receiver Camden Brown both had notable scrimmage performances, including a touchdown catch from Brown.

Alston, a four-star recruit and considered a top-five running back in the country by Rivals in the Class of 2022, will work out of a deep Auburn running back room that not only houses standout Tank Bigsby, but Jarquez Hunter and Sean Jackson, both of whom should generate some carries for the Tigers this season.

Brown is listed at 6-foot-5 and has been widely discussed throughout much of fall camp, and he's someone Harsin mentioned in a trio of wideouts who could make an impact this year, including Shedrick Jackson and Tar'Varish Dawson.

"We've got to start getting it a little bit more detailed moving forward," Harsin said. "But I think those guys are all doing a good job."

'Timing's everything, right?'

Harsin tweeted a photo of himself Saturday evening with Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl that read "Auburn Family!!" with the hashtag "Everything School."

The tweet came on the same day that a feud erupted between Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops when Calipari called UK a "basketball school" in an article published the same day. Stoops quickly retorted on Twitter, saying "Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC?"

Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC? #4straightpostseasonwins https://t.co/xUoKmUeonH — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) August 11, 2022

Asked about his tweet on Saturday, Harsin took a sip from his water bottle, let out a sigh and grinned before deflecting.

"We're talking about social media now?" Harsin asked.

After being told he tweeted "at the appropriate time," Harsin agreed, saying "Timing's everything, right?"