Cam Newton, New England Patriots agree to one-year deal

Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton is staying put in New England.

Newton and the Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal worth close to $14 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news comes after the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner spent the 2020 season as Patriots starting quarterback on a one-year contract that could pay Newton up to $7.5 million.

Newton confirmed the news with a video on Instagram announcing his return.

Newton excelled to start the 2020 season before testing positive for the coronavirus in early October, and after missing the team’s Week 4 loss to Kansas City he was inconsistent while the Patriots dealt with injuries to key players such as wide receiver Julian Edelman, center David Andrews and running back Rex Burkhead.

Newton ended the season throwing for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished with career lows as a starter in completions, passing yards, and touchdowns as the Patriots finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Newton signed with New England as Tom Brady’s replacement after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers, which drafted him with the number one overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.