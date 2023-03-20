Auburn legend Cam Newton is coming back to campus to throw at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday, both he and the Auburn football program announced Monday.

Auburn’s top NFL Draft prospects were already scheduled to show out for scouts on Pro Day, but Newton has been added to the fold as he looks for another run with an NFL team.

Auburn posted photos of gear made for Newton’s visit to several of its social media pages, featuring a design of the Heisman Trophy around the word’s “Pro Day.”

Newton also announced the return on his own social media, in a video in which he throws with his brother and fellow former Tiger, Caylin Newton, who transferred to William & Mary for the 2022 season.

“Ain’t 32 (players) better than me, you dig?” Newton said in the video, an allusion to his belief that he should be a starting quarterback for one of the NFL’s 32 teams.

Newton last played for the Carolina Panthers, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall, during the 2021 season. He appeared in eight games and made five starts. He last logged a stat in an NFL game on Jan. 9, 2022.

Twelve years prior to his latest NFL stint, Newton became an Auburn legend for his efforts during the program’s 2010 National Championship season. He went undefeated, 14-0, as the Tigers’ starter. He threw for 2,854 yards that season and rushed for another 1,473 while scoring 50 total touchdowns.

Newton’s 2010 season won him the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Davey O’Brien Award and multiple All-Southeastern Conference and All-American honors.

After being selected by the Panthers in the 2011 NFL Draft, he played 11-straight season between Carolina and New England, including an appearance in the 2015 Super Bowl. Newton was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player that season, and was a three-time Pro Bowler in that 11-year span.