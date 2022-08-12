Cam Riley, Wesley Steiner to take on larger roles in Auburn’s linebacking corps

One of the units undergoing the most change at Auburn this offseason is its linebacker corps, as Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten highlighted the group in 2021 with Owen Pappoe sidelined by injury.

Auburn gets Pappoe back for 2022, but with McClain and Wooten both going pro, Wesley Steiner and Cam Riley appear to be stepping into bigger roles. Linebackers coach Christian Robinson mentioned Thursday that he sees both becoming major contributors this season.

“It’s just coming along and building and picking one or two things each day to progress on, but we’re excited for both of them,” Auburn defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said of the duo on Aug. 4. “I mean, certainly they’re in that competition. They both want to play. They both have roles on special teams. And right now it’s about taking the next step for both of them.”

The duo of Steiner and Riley were only a fraction of the unit’s production last year, accounting for 13.8% of Auburn linebackers’ total tackles, but both have had significant offseasons.

For Riley, that began in the weight room.

Schmedding called Riley “unrecognizable” from the time the coach stepped on campus to now, as the 6-foot-5 junior went from playing at 219 pounds a season ago to 230 this year. Robinson said that was a focus this offseason, and at this point, the coach hopes to see the versatile Riley settle in.

“It’s just confidence to understand what his role is, because if you know your role, it’s just like anything,” Robinson said. “If you’re able to make your calls for what you need to, you can make the people around you better.”

Steiner’s offseason provided an opportunity for more experience in the spring, as Pappoe was still recovering from his leg injury. In Pappoe’s place, Steiner had a notable A-Day game, finishing with a game-high six tackles.

“I think it’s a good show of the prep work I’ve done so far, preparing for today and this whole spring in general,” Steiner said following A-Day. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs, like every spring — at least for me. For me to come out here and play fairly OK today, I’m OK with it. There’s still a lot to improve on for myself. But I’m excited to get back to the drawing board, for real.”

Robinson said that type of self-evaluation from Steiner, particularly his attention to detail, is why he’s primed for a bigger role in 2022.

“Sometimes I think he has a photographic memory with just the way he challenges things,” Robinson said. “Like, ‘Hey, Coach, is this exactly right?’ Does he need to be there? His attention to detail and care of his craft is what allows him to help us.”

Behind that duo, there have been a lot of other contributors this offseason. North Carolina transfer Eugene Asante and junior Desmond Tisdol have both carved out similar roles. Joko Willis is still splitting time between the linebackers and edge rushers. Freshmen Robert Woodyard and Auburn High School product Powell Gordon were both discussed Thursday as players who have taken major strides in their first offseason.

Even as Steiner and Riley continue to cement themselves in major roles, it’s clear Robinson sees a value in building depth for this season.

“I think that everybody in our room knows that it’s got to be everybody in some fashion,” Robinson said. “And those two guys in particular have said ‘I’m going to do whatever I need to do — game by game, week by week — to help us.”