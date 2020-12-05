Can’t stop the music: Auburn band adjusts so it can play on in a pandemic

Auburn’s had two marching bands this year.
Today they’re back together as one, for football’s final home game.
In adjusting to pandemic play and in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, the Auburn University Marching Band this fall split into two groups — the Tiger Band and the Eagle Band — in order to meet the campus mandate requiring that meetings be held at 50% capacity, and in order to allow band members to space out in their corner of Jordan-Hare Stadium.
They haven’t marched this fall, as no one outside the testing bubble has been allowed on the field. Where the band usually packs in 380 members in that southeast corner, there’s only been room for 190 in the era of social distancing. The split Tiger Band and the Eagle Band have alternated gamedays for Auburn football’s first four home dates.
But for the fifth and final home game, members of both Tiger Band and Eagle Band will be back playing together, as the 190 with most seniority have been picked to play together again while the football team takes on Texas A&M — capping a home schedule unlike any other for everyone involved, including the band.
“We’re certainly thrilled that we were at least able to do that — because that’s more than a lot of other schools around the country were able to do,” Auburn’s marching band director Corey Spurlin said on Friday.
“But it has been challenging to adjust.”
The band’s been outfitted with specially designed masks that have slits for mouthpieces to fit through, and flaps that cover those slits when the wearers aren’t playing. The brass instruments have been fitted with bell covers with MERV-13 filters that limit aerosol emissions.
All that’s to say, it’s taken a lot of hard work, and a lot of ingenuity, to meet guidelines and to get the fight song fired up for every Auburn football touchdown.
“Hopefully, those that have been at the game have felt like we’ve added a lot to that, to try to make it somewhat normal for our team,” Spurlin said.
Auburn plans to recognize the band’s seniors from the bleachers during the gameday festivities today.
They’ve made countless sacrifices, the biggest being how the virus has forced them to give up a year of marching on the field.
This was also the first year since 1948, Spurlin figures, that the Auburn University Marching Band hasn’t performed at the Iron Bowl. Southeastern Conference guidelines established in the preseason mandated that bands wouldn’t march on the field this fall and that bands wouldn’t travel.
On campus, the split bands alternated rehearsals at Auburn’s rehearsal complex. “For example, Tiger Band would come on Tuesday and Thursday one week, and Eagle Band would come on Wednesday and Friday — and then we would reverse it the next week,” Spurlin said.
The band went without a preseason camp, and with members having only half the time they’d usually have at the rehearsal complex, Spurlin said the first half the season was mostly spent on getting things in tune for the in-stands performances.
They made it work though, and they’ve been trumpeting Auburn’s favorite songs out over the Plains on Saturdays this fall like always — and by midseason, with a little more of that creativity and ingenuity, the band found a way to march.
At halftime of the Iron Bowl, the band published a marching performance filmed on its practice field.
“Once we reached the midseason point, the students were really, really eager to do some marching, and actually try to learn a field show. So, we got permission to do that,” Spurlin said. “And we let our seniors vote on music that they wanted to play.
“We got some marching drill put together, and we rehearsed it separately between half-bands,” he explained.
The performance was posted to the band’s YouTube channel and shared on its social media pages.
Now, the band has its focus forward, and is staying prepared for the day life returns closer to normal.
In the meantime, the band’s been working to keep the music playing.
“We’ve also used the semester a lot just to help our students in terms of their ability to cope with the situation,” Spurlin said. “Just some life lessons about, even though things are difficult and challenging, try not to focus on the negative, but think about the positive and the blessings that you have. And that’s one thing that COVID’s taught everyone, is to not take things for granted, and to be really appreciative of unique opportunities and special moments that you have in your life.”
