Can’t stop the music: Auburn band adjusts so it can play on in a pandemic

Auburn’s had two marching bands this year.

Today they’re back together as one, for football’s final home game.

In adjusting to pandemic play and in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, the Auburn University Marching Band this fall split into two groups — the Tiger Band and the Eagle Band — in order to meet the campus mandate requiring that meetings be held at 50% capacity, and in order to allow band members to space out in their corner of Jordan-Hare Stadium.

They haven’t marched this fall, as no one outside the testing bubble has been allowed on the field. Where the band usually packs in 380 members in that southeast corner, there’s only been room for 190 in the era of social distancing. The split Tiger Band and the Eagle Band have alternated gamedays for Auburn football’s first four home dates.

But for the fifth and final home game, members of both Tiger Band and Eagle Band will be back playing together, as the 190 with most seniority have been picked to play together again while the football team takes on Texas A&M — capping a home schedule unlike any other for everyone involved, including the band.