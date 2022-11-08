‘Can’t wait’: Auburn AD Cohen excited to tackle new challenges with gymnastics, equestrian and swimming

John Cohen said he’s thankful for those long road trips now.

As a kid, Auburn’s new athletics director said he was dragged all across the South to his sisters’ swim meets: “I didn’t appreciate it then. I really appreciate it now,” he smiled.

Those experiences should come in handy: Cohen now leads the Auburn athletics department, home of the Tiger swimming and diving program which was once the nation’s premier dynasty, trying to get back to the championship level.

Cohen had no experience at Mississippi State with swimming and diving during his seven years as AD there, as the school doesn’t letter the sport. Mississippi State doesn’t sponsor gymnastics or equestrian either, two more programs Auburn people are proud of.

“I know I have a lot to learn,” Cohen admitted honestly on Tuesday during his introductory press conference in the Auburn athletics complex.

But, for now, for a base, he’ll go off what experiences that he does have, as he tries to learn the sports and learn what he can do for them as athletics director. He followed Auburn’s last equestrian meet — a 13-6 win at No. 7 South Carolina — and said it was remarkable and “eye-opening.”

He joked: “I spent five years at the University of Kentucky, so even though it’s a different type of horse, we are familiar with horses.”

Cohen comes from a baseball background. He was Mississippi State’s head baseball coach for seven seasons and served as an assistant baseball coach at Kentucky, Florida and Missouri before that. He said he has talked with Auburn equestrian head coach Greg Williams and visited swim practice in the recent days.

“Swimming and diving: I come from a swimming and diving family,” he said. “My father swam almost every day of his professional life. My sisters were big into swimming, so I was dragged all over the southeast going to swimming meets as a kid; didn’t appreciate it then, really appreciate it now. Went to swimming practices the other day.

“Gymnastics — just an incredible sport at Auburn; can’t wait to go watch those kids perform. Those student-athletes have a remarkable reputation, not only on this campus but nationally as well. Just excited about those opportunities.”

As for that last sport, he may not have gotten experience overseeing gymnastics at Mississippi State, but he knows a star when he sees one. During his opening statement, he listed off some of Auburn’s all-time greats: Bo Jackson, Charles Barkley, Frank Thomas, Ruthie Bolton, Rowdy Gaines and — not the least of all — Suni Lee.

Cohen was named Auburn athletics director on Oct. 31. Auburn equestrian next takes on Texas A&M on Nov. 11. Auburn swimming and diving next competes at the UGA Invite starting Nov. 17. Auburn gymnastics will host its preseason preview meet Dec. 16.