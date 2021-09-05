Candelino goes back-to-back as Auburn soccer wins 10th straight

Frustrated with a scoreless tie in the second half, Anna Haddock eyed up another corner kick.
It was Auburn’s seventh of the game, and visiting Chattanooga hadn’t had one. Auburn had fired 10 shots to that point to Chattanooga’s zero.
But it was still a scoreless tie, and Auburn’s win streak was in jeopardy.
That was until Haddock’s corner early in the second half bent over everyone in the box and landed in the goal to open the can, and Auburn went on to a 3-0 win on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
“The ball did the work itself,” Haddock said after.
Auburn moved to 5-0-0 on the season, and extended the longest winning streak in the nation dating back to last season to 10 games.
Auburn also set a new record for the longest winning streak in program history.
Haddock’s goal was the product of persistency. Auburn dominated possession in the first half, playing most of the game on Chattanooga’s side of the field — but the Tigers hadn’t finished any of their chances in the first half and went into halftime tied 0-0 and it wouldn’t matter how well they played in the field if they couldn’t score.
But Haddock’s goal came just seconds into the second half in the 46th minute, after Auburn charged down the field to earn another corner.
Later in the second half, Olivia Candelino scored back-to-back goals just 42 seconds apart in the 82nd minute to break the game open.
“We kind of decided that we were going to press them even if they weren’t going to press us, because we wanted to up the tempo of the game,” Haddock said. “It started in that first five minutes and we just kept that up the whole rest of the half.”
Haddock has scored four goals for Auburn during its 5-0-0 start.
Chattanooga came to the Plains seeing how Auburn had won nine straight, and had scored multiple goals in every regular-season game this season, and employed a defense-first strategy, packing in on their half and trying to stop Auburn’s scoring before anything else.
“It was a really good defensive team, and I thought Chattanooga did an excellent job with their defensive gameplan, and it created a lot of problems for us to try to solve,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said. “And I was really happy with my team in the second half trying to apply the changes we made to try and solve the defensive puzzle that Chattanooga presented — and really proud of the growth of our team from first half to second half.”
Hoppa said she told her team at halftime to adjust and keep pressing instead of taking what Chattanooga would give them. She said in the first half the team would send drop passes back to the middle of the field just because they were wide open — but she told the team in the second half to just pushing ahead instead.
It paid off with Haddock’s game-winner, then Candelino’s pair that put it away.
It was the first brace of Candelino’s Auburn career.
“I’m really happy to get two goals and really blessed to have such a great game alongside all my teammates,” Candelino said. “I thought we had a really good team performance.”
On the first goal, a volley was sent down the right side of the field to Hailey Whitaker, who tracked it in outside the post, then sent it back at an angle to Candelino. Candelino won the footrace with the keeper to the ball, then spun back to create space and rocketed a shot off her left foot into the net.
Just moments later after the kickoff, Candelino tracked down a long volley down the right side of the field, then cut into the box from the right side going one-on-one with a defender. She made a move right-to-left to get by the defender, then rocketed another goal off her left foot off the far post and into the net.
“The effort of the team was tremendous,” Hoppa said. “We were really frustrated at halftime, and that’s credit to Chattanooga, but, really proud of them keeping the pressure on. And Cando, what two brilliant goals by her to make it 3-0 on the scoreboard. And that really made a difference.”
Auburn hosts Alabama A&M on Thursday before hosting No. 1 Florida State on Sunday.