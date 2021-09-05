Candelino goes back-to-back as Auburn soccer wins 10th straight

Later in the second half, Olivia Candelino scored back-to-back goals just 42 seconds apart in the 82nd minute to break the game open.

“We kind of decided that we were going to press them even if they weren’t going to press us, because we wanted to up the tempo of the game,” Haddock said. “It started in that first five minutes and we just kept that up the whole rest of the half.”

Haddock has scored four goals for Auburn during its 5-0-0 start.

Chattanooga came to the Plains seeing how Auburn had won nine straight, and had scored multiple goals in every regular-season game this season, and employed a defense-first strategy, packing in on their half and trying to stop Auburn’s scoring before anything else.

“It was a really good defensive team, and I thought Chattanooga did an excellent job with their defensive gameplan, and it created a lot of problems for us to try to solve,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said. “And I was really happy with my team in the second half trying to apply the changes we made to try and solve the defensive puzzle that Chattanooga presented — and really proud of the growth of our team from first half to second half.”