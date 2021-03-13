Candelino’s winner gives Auburn the ‘hat trick’ sweep over rival Georgia

Olivia Candelino found the ball at her feet, then looked up and fired.
She was shooting for the first and only goal of the game Saturday, but really, she was aiming for a hat trick.
Candelino blasted her game-winner into the upper corner in the 62nd minute Saturday and the Auburn soccer team went on to beat Georgia 1-0 on that shot — giving the Tigers their third win over the rival Bulldogs this season.
Candelino’s goal was the only score on the day but the ‘hat trick’ came in Auburn going three-for-three against Georgia in 2020-21, picking up a win in October during the fall schedule and another during the SEC Tournament in November before both teams rebooted their seasons this spring.
Auburn soccer has now win five straight games over Georgia. And the Tigers are back in command of a winning record this season at 6-5-3 overall and 2-1-1 this spring.
“I had that little opening. I saw it and I shot,” Candelino said simply.
The strike marked her second goal of the spring. Auburn and Georgia are both teams that played an SEC schedule in the fall and competed in the conference tournament then, but re-started their seasons this spring in hopes to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament — which was moved from the fall to April.
Auburn entered Saturday’s game feeling good about its performance in a close 1-0 loss at No. 9 Clemson on the road last week, but eager to get a result to match the effort.
Auburn got that Saturday on the goal from Candelino, the opportunistic assist on the play from fellow freshman Madeline Moore, and the sure handedness of goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska — yet another freshman who finished with five saves in the shutout.
“You always say in a sport like soccer or football, it’s really hard to beat a team twice in the same season when you don’t play that type of schedule. So to do it three times — I can’t remember a time in my career,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said. “I know the girls really rallied around that idea of getting a hat trick in a season, and I told them, this is probably their only chance they’ll have in their careers, so they were definitely fired up about that.
“It’s a really massive accomplishment because Georgia is an excellent team, and they gave us absolutely all we could handle today.”
Hoppa earned her 250th win as head coach of Auburn on Saturday.
Auburn opened the spring with a 5-0 win against Kennesaw State, but hadn’t won since then, settling for a scoreless draw with LSU and that 1-0 loss at Clemson.
In all four games this spring, Auburn has only allowed one goal. But Candelino’s goal ensured there’d be no draw Saturday and that the Tigers could enjoy a big rivalry win.
“I’m so happy the momentum is in our favor, because we’ve been working towards this all spring,” Candelino said. “I think we’re just doing such a good job of building up this whole entire spring. We did really good at Clemson last week and I was really excited for this weekend to bring that good play from last week into this week.”
Auburn moves on to play at Louisville next Saturday. Auburn then will close its spring schedule with a trip to Alabama, a home finale with South Alabama, and a neutral-site game with Virginia Tech in Florida — somewhere in there hoping to impress the selection committee enough to continue in the postseason.
First thing’s first, though: Auburn’s back in the winner’s circle and making steps toward that.
“It’s a gritty 1-0 performance,” Hoppa said. “I didn’t think our soccer was great all the time and a lot of that was credit to Georgia. Their defending was excellent. But I thought there’s certainly a lot of things we can do better on the offensive side.
“Certainly getting the result is a massive step forward. In the last three games we’ve only given up one goal, but this is our first win. So that’s a really big step forward for the young team.”