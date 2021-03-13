Candelino’s winner gives Auburn the ‘hat trick’ sweep over rival Georgia

Auburn entered Saturday’s game feeling good about its performance in a close 1-0 loss at No. 9 Clemson on the road last week, but eager to get a result to match the effort.

Auburn got that Saturday on the goal from Candelino, the opportunistic assist on the play from fellow freshman Madeline Moore, and the sure handedness of goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska — yet another freshman who finished with five saves in the shutout.

“You always say in a sport like soccer or football, it’s really hard to beat a team twice in the same season when you don’t play that type of schedule. So to do it three times — I can’t remember a time in my career,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said. “I know the girls really rallied around that idea of getting a hat trick in a season, and I told them, this is probably their only chance they’ll have in their careers, so they were definitely fired up about that.

“It’s a really massive accomplishment because Georgia is an excellent team, and they gave us absolutely all we could handle today.”

Hoppa earned her 250th win as head coach of Auburn on Saturday.

Auburn opened the spring with a 5-0 win against Kennesaw State, but hadn’t won since then, settling for a scoreless draw with LSU and that 1-0 loss at Clemson.