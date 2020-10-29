'Can't miss a beat': Auburn’s new-look offensive line faces big test

As a result, redshirt freshman offensive guard Keiondre Jones has played alongside these linemen and could be counted on if he ultimately replaces Council. Junior left tackle Austin Troxell also played during those early games, and Malzahn has hinted that he could play guard if need be.

Auburn right tackle Brodarious Hamm said it was hard to see Council go down but added those early experiments with the line have made the latest transition much easier for everyone involved.

“Earlier in the season, we were switching out and just playing with different people. When Brandon went down, it was kind of back to that, plugging in and seeing who was going to fill that role,” Hamm said. “We’ve got Keiondre and Trox. We’ve got guys that can step up and fill the role and just be able to go. We can’t miss a beat out there.”

Hamm said he felt the line has worked hard every week and has been diligent at finding different aspects of their game to improve. While he was pleased with the progress, he said he felt like there was still plenty of room for growth, something he hopes to make more progress toward on Saturday.