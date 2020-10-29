'Can't miss a beat': Auburn’s new-look offensive line faces big test

After losing right guard Brandon Council to injury, the Auburn Tigers will once again have a different-looking offensive line on Saturday. Given the opponent the Tigers will be facing, it won’t take long to learn just how strong this starting five can be.
Auburn has the challenge of resettling its offensive line against a strong LSU defensive front that caused major issues for South Carolina last week. LSU sacked Gamecocks quarterback Collin Hill five times and was a major part of a defensive effort that racked up seven tackles for loss in the 52-24 victory last week.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn didn’t hesitate when asked if his offensive linemen would face a real challenge right off the bat against LSU.
“There’s no doubt it’s going to be a test,” Malzahn said. “I think they’re leading the league in sacks. They got two or three guys that can flat get-out to the quarterback, especially on the edge, so we’re going to have to do a really good job, you know, whether it’s scheme or whether it’s situational. When they pin their ears back, they know it’s fast. They’re very effective, very impressive to watch on film.”
Malzahn stressed flexibility as far as who plays up front dating back to fall camp, and that attitude may soon prove worthwhile. Given the Tigers could lose a lineman — or any player, for that matter — unexpectedly due to a positive coronavirus test, Malzahn and the coaches made it a point to get seven different linemen in-game reps during the first few weeks of the season.
As a result, redshirt freshman offensive guard Keiondre Jones has played alongside these linemen and could be counted on if he ultimately replaces Council. Junior left tackle Austin Troxell also played during those early games, and Malzahn has hinted that he could play guard if need be.
Auburn right tackle Brodarious Hamm said it was hard to see Council go down but added those early experiments with the line have made the latest transition much easier for everyone involved.
“Earlier in the season, we were switching out and just playing with different people. When Brandon went down, it was kind of back to that, plugging in and seeing who was going to fill that role,” Hamm said. “We’ve got Keiondre and Trox. We’ve got guys that can step up and fill the role and just be able to go. We can’t miss a beat out there.”
Hamm said he felt the line has worked hard every week and has been diligent at finding different aspects of their game to improve. While he was pleased with the progress, he said he felt like there was still plenty of room for growth, something he hopes to make more progress toward on Saturday.
Hamm complimented the LSU front, saying the defenders play hard in the trenches and will force Auburn’s offensive line to play to its utmost potential. The junior explained the game is incredibly important for Auburn, as a victory could help the team gain further momentum going into the back-half of the regular season.
Hamm understands there will be plenty of focus on himself and his fellow linemen after losing one of the starters. While he knows the line has its work cut out for it against a talented LSU front, he maintained full confidence that he and his teammates can get the job done.
“When we first get out there, we’re going to have to just get things going. I feel like as the game goes on, we’ll get way stronger,” Hamm said.
