Carnell Williams named Auburn's interim head coach

Auburn football has tabbed Carnell "Cadillac" Williams as the program's interim head coach in the wake of Bryan Harsin's firing, the school announced Monday night.

The school in announcement said Williams will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Williams has been Auburn's running back coach since 2019, previously that same role Alliance of American Football's Birmingham Iron, IMG Academy and the University of West Georgia in what's been a seven-year coaching career.

This season, Auburn's rushing attack is No. 50 in rush yards per game (171.8) in the FBS.

Williams is also an Auburn legend from his days as a player, when he garnered the nickname "Cadillac" for becoming one of the most prolific rushers in the school's history. He holds program records for career rush attempts (741) and rushing touchdowns (45), and he's second all-time in career rush yards with 3,831, second only to Bo Jackson.

The former running back's tenure as interim head coach is expected to last four games, as Auburn will close out its season at Mississippi State, hosting Texas A&M and Western Kentucky, and then traveling to Tuscaloosa for an Iron Bowl. If the Tigers win three of those four, they'll be eligible for a bowl game.

Williams is taking over for Harsin in the wake of a less-than-two year tenure that saw the former Boise State head coach and quarterback go 9-12 in 21 games.

Williams, though serving on an interim basis, is the first Black head coach in the history of Auburn's football program.

On3 first reported the news, with later reports from AL.com and 247Sports corroborating before the school's announcement.