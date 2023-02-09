Casey Mize got the chance to hear from a couple of standout major leaguers when he was a junior at Auburn, with former Braves pitchers Tom Glavine and Tim Hudson regaling those in attendance at that year’s annual Diamond Club banquet with stories of their careers.

That chance to have wisdom imparted from a Hall of Famer and a former Auburn standout who has since appeared on the ballot preceded Mize’s final year on the Plains. Soon, he’d post one of Auburn’s best-ever seasons on the mound, leading to his No. 1 overall selection in the MLB Draft that summer.

Flash forward five years, and Mize was the major leaguer sitting on stage and holding the microphone.

One of the most prestigious pitchers in Auburn history, Mize made a return to Auburn on Saturday night, highlighting the festivities at this year’s Diamond Club banquet, where he spoke to a record crowd of 550-plus on the main floor of Neville Arena.

Glavine and Hudson were just one of the tales recalled at Saturday’s Q&A session. Between anecdotes abouts pregame meals at Byron’s Smokehouse and standout performances, the Springville native’s return highlighted the best of a time when the program was trying to find its feet.

Those times felt like a distant memory, as Mize spoke to a record crowd that was celebrating an appearance in Omaha, as well as the approval of $30 million in renovations to Plainsman Park a day prior. The moment seemingly exemplified how far the program has come.

“It really seems like a long time ago, a lot has happened since then,” Mize said. “But wow, just a special time in my life, special time in my family’s life. I think it was, hopefully, a special time for all the Auburn family and my teammates and coaching staff who got to take part in that, because they really allowed that (success) to happen.”

In three seasons, Mize became one of the most decorated players in program history, leaving the Plains as the program’s first two-time All-American. He is also still No. 4 all-time among Auburn pitchers in career strikeouts with 324, including a 156-strikeout season in 2018.

Mize threw Auburn’s most recent no-hitter, striking out 13 and issuing no walks in a 6-0 win against Northeastern on March 9, 2018. He was a fielding error away from a perfect game, which had only been achieved 29 times to that point. Mize also matched a program record by striking out 15 batters in a 4-1 win against Vanderbilt later that season, May 4. He said he and Auburn coach Butch Thompson have conversed about which of those two nights saw better stuff more than once.

“Obviously, Vanderbilt is, you know, much more of a tougher opponent, to be honest,” Mize said. “Northeastern wasn’t anything to scoff about. That was a good team, and I’m really proud of what we were able to do that night when we threw the no-hitter and we beat him in the series, but Vanderbilt’s Vanderbilt. We know what they can do on the field. So, being able to strike out 15 on that night and get the win was huge.”

Mize’s first season was also the beginning of Thompson’s tenure, and as Mize blazed a historic career, he set a tone early, according to his coach.

“There’s a coaching change and there’s all these things going on,” Thompson said, “and there’s a whole freshman class sitting there and they’re saying ‘I’m out of here. This is crazy. I’m bolting.’”

Thompson also recalled a story he said he’s often been told secondhand. That Mize, one of the top players in the Tigers’ recruiting class that season, corralled his fellow freshmen — “’We ain’t going nowhere,” Thompson paraphrased. “’We came here for Auburn. We didn’t come here for a coach.

“’We’re gonna see this thing through. We are going to be the foundation of this program and make it happen.’”

Before Mize took the stage, Thompson issued a thank you.

“Casey Mize has told me over and over ‘Coach, I’m sorry in ‘18 that we didn’t get to Omaha,’” Thompson said. “Casey Mize, we’d have never even sniffed Omaha. We’d never be where our program is at now without you.”