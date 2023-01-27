Cassie Stevens wins all-around, No. 5 Auburn gymnastics tops NC State

For Cassie Stevens, it all paid off.

After a week of drilling the details, Auburn’s unheralded senior shined in the clutch moment, and with Suni Lee resting on floor and out of the all-around, it was Stevens who won the meet’s all-around title with a career performance in front of a sold-out crowd Friday in Neville Arena.

Stevens scored a 39.600 to win the all-around, marking the third all-around win of her career but first since 2021.

“I was really happy with my performance,” she said. “I feel like, just, working on all those little, finer details in the gym this past week paid off, which is always really nice, when your hard work pays off.”

Auburn finished with a 197.175 as a team, topping the 196.125 of visiting NC State. Stevens’ performance was highlighted by big scores on vault and floor.

She exploded out of the gate to a 9.925 on vault in the first rotation, rewarding head coach Jeff Graba for putting her one spot deeper in the lineup as she went fifth for Auburn. She won the meet’s individual vault title.

Stevens also went fifth for Auburn on floor, Auburn’s second-to-last routine before showstopper Derrian Gobourne. She scored a 9.925 there, too, to clinch that all-around title. Gobourne then scored an electric 9.975, earning a 10 from one of the meet’s two judges. Olympic champion Suni Lee did not compete on floor, missing out on the all-around for the first time this season.

“Tonight we switched a lot of things up on them — on purpose. We’re trying to experiment a little bit, and I felt like they handled that well,” Graba said. “They handled the environment well.”

Graba also pointed to how the pacing of meet played out different with this being Auburn’s first non-televised meet of the season. In non-televised meets, teams are allowed to put a seventh gymnast up on each rotation for an exhibition routine which does not count, but does change the meet’s pacing: “It was a little bit of a slower meet, so I think sometimes that can affect your vibe a little bit,” Graba went on. “But I thought they did a really good job of fighting through all the way to the end, getting some adversity in there and still making a 197-something.

“Obviously I’d like to execute at a higher level but for the most part I’m pretty happy with the group.”

It’s a season-low score and one the Tigers will hope to drop and keep out of its National Qualifying Score calculations. After proving they could score with some of the best teams in the country, Auburn took a step back to drill basic details this past week in practice ahead of the non-conference meet, which could’ve made the lower score to be expected.

“I thought it was good, not necessarily great,” Stevens said. “I think we made some mistakes and those are definitely things we’re going to want to improve on in the future. I just feel like we haven’t really hit our stride yet. We know there’s so much more in the tank. It’s comforting to know, like, even with a not-so-great meet that we can still go 197, but we know there’s so much more.”

The individual all-around win is a well-earned feather in the cap for Stevens, a senior who has been a consistent all-arounder and glue piece throughout her career on the Plains.

Stevens has now hit a 9.925 on the Yurchenko 1.5 twice this season. She upgraded from the Yurchenko full to the Yurchenko 1.5 midway through last season.

As for Lee, she fared well on all three events she did compete, winning the bars title with a 9.950 and tying for the top score on beam with a 9.900. Graba said Lee is healthy and was simply rested for floor, and that other all-arounders will have rest nights later this season.