Caylin Newton posts heartfelt message about Blount’s disease diagnosis, insecurities and acceptance

Caylin Newton is carving his own path at Auburn.
Now, he’s spreading his own message and writing his own story.
The Auburn receiver and younger brother of Cam Newton posted a lengthy message to Instagram on Wednesday before practice, opening up about his Blount’s disease diagnosis and his battles with insecurity and self-doubt.
“It takes courage to admit any of your insecurities, whatsoever,” he said early in the post, which garnered more than 6,500 likes in just a few hours.
Newton is in his second season at Auburn. He transferred to Auburn and moved to wide receiver after a successful three-year career as the quarterback at Howard.
“Every person has insecurities. Mine just so happens to be very noticeable having parentheses as legs,” he joked to start the post. He explained that in 2011 he was diagnosed with Blount’s disease, saying it causes the growth plate near the inside of the knee to either slow down or stop making new bone, creating a bow-legged look. Notably, after last season’s game between Auburn and Mississippi State, a video showing him walking to the field spread on Twitter as anonymous accounts made jokes. Newton made it clear Wednesday that wouldn’t have been the first time he’d have heard those comments.
“I had to accept hard truths early on as a teenager. I walked and ran different than everyone else and people remind me every day with jokes,” he said. He decided instead to post pictures of his legs and spread positivity.
“I’m a living testimony as an SEC ball player beating the odds, encouraging anyone to overcome your self-doubt and lack of self-confidence no matter what people say about you,” Newton said. “You may be flawed or different but you were created by a perfect God. For all the people that’s going through tough battles of insecurity, remember that everyone is insecure about something.
“God chose our insecurities to be more noticeable for a reason. So let your insecurity be someone else’s confidence.”
On Wednesday, Newton flew around practice catching passes from the Tigers’ quarterbacks, while laughing with teammates and slapping hands with them after big plays.
Newton made a name for himself at Howard, where he was named MEAC Rookie of the Year and starred in an epic upset win over UNLV. He graduated in three years from the prestigious university before coming to Auburn as a graduate transfer. He entered last season as a redshirt junior and enters this season as a senior but with a COVID-19 waiver year in pocket.
Cam Newton won the Heisman Trophy at Auburn in 2010.
Caylin Newton graduated from Howard with a bachelor’s degree in sport management with a minor in sociology, and he’s doing graduate work at Auburn in the College of Liberal Arts. He has seen the field on special teams and during the offseason was named an Iron Man of the Week for his work in the weight room on Auburn football’s social media pages.