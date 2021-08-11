Caylin Newton posts heartfelt message about Blount’s disease diagnosis, insecurities and acceptance

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I had to accept hard truths early on as a teenager. I walked and ran different than everyone else and people remind me every day with jokes,” he said. He decided instead to post pictures of his legs and spread positivity.

“I’m a living testimony as an SEC ball player beating the odds, encouraging anyone to overcome your self-doubt and lack of self-confidence no matter what people say about you,” Newton said. “You may be flawed or different but you were created by a perfect God. For all the people that’s going through tough battles of insecurity, remember that everyone is insecure about something.

“God chose our insecurities to be more noticeable for a reason. So let your insecurity be someone else’s confidence.”

On Wednesday, Newton flew around practice catching passes from the Tigers’ quarterbacks, while laughing with teammates and slapping hands with them after big plays.

Newton made a name for himself at Howard, where he was named MEAC Rookie of the Year and starred in an epic upset win over UNLV. He graduated in three years from the prestigious university before coming to Auburn as a graduate transfer. He entered last season as a redshirt junior and enters this season as a senior but with a COVID-19 waiver year in pocket.