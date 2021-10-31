CBS picks up Auburn’s big game at Texas A&M

CBS has chosen to feature Auburn’s game at Texas A&M on Nov. 6, the SEC announced on Sunday.

The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Auburn is riding high off a top-10 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.

Saturday’s game at Kyle Field could have major implications on the SEC West standings and prove to be pivotal to Auburn’s shot at hosting a winner-take-all Iron Bowl for the division title at the season’s end.

Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl will be on the call for the game in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M is 6-2 having suffered two disappointing losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State earlier this year, but the Aggies have revived their season after a 41-38 win over then-top-ranked Alabama. Texas A&M followed that win with victories over Missouri and South Carolina and enters on a three-game winning streak.

While Auburn hosted Ole Miss this past week coming off of a bye, the shoe is on the other foot for the Tigers as they now head to Kyle Field, where Alabama lost this season, where Texas A&M waits to host the game coming off its own bye week.

Alabama is 4-1 in the conference and Auburn is 3-1.

Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are all 3-2 while LSU is 2-3 and Arkansas is 1-3.

