CBS taking another week to decide if it wants Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry

Fans will have to wait another week to know when Auburn’s rivalry game with Georgia is kicking off on Oct. 9.

CBS will be taking more time to decide whether it wants to feature the game in its afternoon slot, the SEC announced Monday.

Auburn-Georgia will either kick off at 2:30 p.m. and be televised on CBS, or kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised by ESPN with a lead-in from College GameDay.

CBS will be picking between the Auburn vs. Georgia game and the Ole Miss vs. Arkansas game, and will choose after this week’s games on Oct. 2. That includes this week’s game between Ole Miss and top-ranked Alabama, which could make the Rebels must-see TV if Lane Kiffin manages to upset the Crimson Tide.

Arkansas, meanwhile, plays Georgia, and an upset there would also make the Ole Miss vs. Arkansas game more attractive.

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is always a popular pick for TV networks, but Arkansas and Ole Miss are both off to undefeated starts. The Razorbacks have surged up to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 with wins over Texas and Texas A&M, while Ole Miss has climbed to No. 12. If those teams play well this weekend and Auburn plays poorly this weekend at LSU, that could mean CBS decides to pass on the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry to air Ole Miss vs. Arkansas instead.

Kickoff times were announced Monday for every other SEC game on Oct. 9. Alabama will play at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. on CBS.

