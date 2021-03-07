Celebrating 600: Auburn pushes Pearl past milestone mark

Bruce Pearl smiled behind his mask as his players surrounded him at midcourt. Auburn had just beaten Mississippi State, and postgame had turned into a party.

The Tigers didn’t have a postseason to play for, but they still had a little something to celebrate.

Auburn earned Pearl’s 600th career win as a head coach on Saturday in its season finale, besting the Bulldogs 78-71 before the players picked up signs and put on shirts commemorating Pearl’s milestone — then unfurled a big banner for one more photo op together as a team.

Pearl said he didn’t say anything about it to his players. But they seemed excited to make it happen, and it surely made Auburn’s farewell to a tough season at least a little bit sweeter.

“I mean, I was tired, but I pushed through it for our last game, and just to be there and try to compete as hard as we can so we can try to get coach’s 600th win, and for our team to go out with a bang,” junior Jamal Johnson said.

The Tigers did just that, ending the schedule with a win with the team under a self-imposed postseason ban. Johnson played 38 minutes for a depleted Auburn team, with fellow guards Sharife Cooper and Justin Powell sidelined with injury, but he and his teammates pushed through to the finish line.