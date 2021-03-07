Celebrating 600: Auburn pushes Pearl past milestone mark

Bruce Pearl smiled behind his mask as his players surrounded him at midcourt. Auburn had just beaten Mississippi State, and postgame had turned into a party.
The Tigers didn’t have a postseason to play for, but they still had a little something to celebrate.
Auburn earned Pearl’s 600th career win as a head coach on Saturday in its season finale, besting the Bulldogs 78-71 before the players picked up signs and put on shirts commemorating Pearl’s milestone — then unfurled a big banner for one more photo op together as a team.
Pearl said he didn’t say anything about it to his players. But they seemed excited to make it happen, and it surely made Auburn’s farewell to a tough season at least a little bit sweeter.
“I mean, I was tired, but I pushed through it for our last game, and just to be there and try to compete as hard as we can so we can try to get coach’s 600th win, and for our team to go out with a bang,” junior Jamal Johnson said.
The Tigers did just that, ending the schedule with a win with the team under a self-imposed postseason ban. Johnson played 38 minutes for a depleted Auburn team, with fellow guards Sharife Cooper and Justin Powell sidelined with injury, but he and his teammates pushed through to the finish line.
“The biggest thing is I’m old,” Pearl laughed after the game, looking back at the milestone and what it means.
“I’ve been doing this a long time. I’m just grateful to my coaches, staff, managers, the athletic directors that have hired me and retained me, the fans everywhere that have given me an opportunity, trusted me to lead their programs.
“I’m truly grateful. Humbled, blessed — God has blessed me beyond what I deserve.”
Pearl picked up his first 231 wins at Southern Indiana, where he coached from 1992 to 2001. At Milwaukee from 2001 to 2005, he earned 86 more wins.
At Tennessee from 2005-11, he earned 145 wins and now at Auburn he has earned his 138th win at the end of his seventh season with the Tigers.
He holds a career record of 600-237.
Pearl admitted he’s the kind of coach who does keep count, but he said the milestone had slipped his mind until this week just because of the way the season has been going, and he didn’t figure he would get there. It was assistant Wes Flanigan who came into his office this week and told him this game against Mississippi State could mark win No. 600.
The support staff made sure the team could celebrate in style, printing out the shirts and signs to mark the occasion.
