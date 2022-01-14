‘Center stage’: Auburn gymnastics enters hotly anticipated meet at Arkansas, in Bud Walton for first time ever

Drew Watson laughed. It felt different this time, she said.
As Auburn celebrated its season-opening win last Friday, and the Tigers bounced their way out of the gym in North Carolina, the fifth-year senior said she shared that with her younger teammates:
“I told everybody at the end, that was the best first meet that I’ve had in five years — which is a long time,” Watson laughed.
Yes, even the super senior veteran feels something different in the air now, at the start of what’s maybe the most highly anticipated Auburn gymnastics season ever.
Now the challenge is to keep that feeling moving forward — right into SEC action.
And speaking of highly anticipated: Auburn boarded the jet for Fayetteville on Thursday while Arkansas staffers worked to reconfigure the floor for the first gymnastics meet ever in Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas usually hosts gymnastics meets in the school’s older Barnhill Arena, with a capacity of 9,000, but Friday’s showdown has been moved to Bud Walton with a capacity of almost 20,000.
There’ll be three Olympic gold medalists in the building and cameras will be rolling airing the meet on SEC Network on Friday Night Heights.
“I’m honestly just super excited,” Auburn senior standout Derrian Gobourne said this week. “Arkansas is an amazing team. I’m just excited. Competing against an SEC team is just something different.”
Like Watson, Gobourne has just about seen it all in her career at Auburn, from winning an individual national championship on vault to bringing the house down as a regular anchor on floor in Auburn Arena. But there’s that something in the air this year, with veterans like those two returning, and with five talented new freshmen joining the fold — including Lee, yes, and all the new attention on the program that’s come with her.
The Olympic all-around champion will be one of those three gold medalists in the house. The other two will be Arkansas coaches: Arkansas head coach Jordyn Wieber and volunteer assistant Kyla Ross, who were teammates together on the Fierce Five when Team USA won team gold at the Olympics in 2012.
“The goal is to go in and embrace that environment because it’s going to be like that all year,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said this week as the team prepared for the trip to Arkansas. “Let’s get good under pressure and get good on center stage.”
Auburn entered the season ranked No. 14 in the WCGA preseason poll, and Arkansas entered the season ranked No. 11. Last weekend, Auburn laid down the eighth-highest score across the country, while Arkansas tallied the 15th-best score. Friday’s meet opens at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
“I think it feels different just because we know how great we can be,” junior all-arounder Aria Brusch said this week. “We do have such a good freshman class, and they can definitely contribute a lot, and then we also have a lot of upperclassmen that are there to show them the way.
“I think there’s a lot of experience on our team right now and we kind of have the people to make a big difference this year.”
Gobourne, Watson and Lee all seem capable of scoring perfect 10’s on any given night on floor, vault and bars, respectively. But Lee wasn’t the only Auburn freshman to make a strong debut last Friday: Sophia Groth started on both floor and vault and Sara Hubbard shined on vault, tying Gobourne for the second-best vault of the meet behind only Watson.
Now the show goes on the road again, and the Tigers are tasked with showing out again on the SEC stage.
“I’m just trying to get them to get a little bit better this week,” Graba said. “We felt like last week we conquered a bunch of our little things we wanted to get done. We wanted to get tougher. We wanted to be closer as a team, start trusting each other. I think we conquered some of that.
“We’ve got to get a little bit more precise because we were a little bit sloppy last week, so that’s what we’re going to try to do this week — and handle some pressure.”