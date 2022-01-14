‘Center stage’: Auburn gymnastics enters hotly anticipated meet at Arkansas, in Bud Walton for first time ever

“I think it feels different just because we know how great we can be,” junior all-arounder Aria Brusch said this week. “We do have such a good freshman class, and they can definitely contribute a lot, and then we also have a lot of upperclassmen that are there to show them the way.

“I think there’s a lot of experience on our team right now and we kind of have the people to make a big difference this year.”

Gobourne, Watson and Lee all seem capable of scoring perfect 10’s on any given night on floor, vault and bars, respectively. But Lee wasn’t the only Auburn freshman to make a strong debut last Friday: Sophia Groth started on both floor and vault and Sara Hubbard shined on vault, tying Gobourne for the second-best vault of the meet behind only Watson.

Now the show goes on the road again, and the Tigers are tasked with showing out again on the SEC stage.

“I’m just trying to get them to get a little bit better this week,” Graba said. “We felt like last week we conquered a bunch of our little things we wanted to get done. We wanted to get tougher. We wanted to be closer as a team, start trusting each other. I think we conquered some of that.

“We’ve got to get a little bit more precise because we were a little bit sloppy last week, so that’s what we’re going to try to do this week — and handle some pressure.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.