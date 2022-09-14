 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Central-Phenix City's Karmello English decommits from Auburn

  • Updated
Opelika vs Central 9.9.22

Central's Karmello English (2) carries after a catch in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

Auburn lost a big name in its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, as Central-Phenix City receiver Karmello English announced he was decommitting from the Tigers.

"I have had several conversations with my family and have came to a difficult decision," English said in a statement on Twitter. "I will be decommitting from the University of Auburn and reopening my recruitment."

When English committed, he was listed as a soft commit by 247Sports, meaning his recruitment would still be open. He originally chose Auburn over offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida and Ole Miss, among others.

A top-five of schools he announced in April included Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida and Penn State. According to 247, English has gone on official visits to Michigan and Kentucky.

English had a standout junior season in 2021, helping lead Central to a state-title appearance, where the Red Devils eventually lost 38-22 to Thompson in Birmingham. English caught 70 passes that year for 1,059 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for another two scores. He's caught 24 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

Without English, Auburn's 2023 class goes down to seven commits, with Montgomery Catholic running back Jeremiah Cobb considered the highest-ranked commit.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

