Central-Phenix City's Karmello English decommits from Auburn

Auburn lost a big name in its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, as Central-Phenix City receiver Karmello English announced he was decommitting from the Tigers.

"I have had several conversations with my family and have came to a difficult decision," English said in a statement on Twitter. "I will be decommitting from the University of Auburn and reopening my recruitment."

When English committed, he was listed as a soft commit by 247Sports, meaning his recruitment would still be open. He originally chose Auburn over offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida and Ole Miss, among others.

A top-five of schools he announced in April included Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida and Penn State. According to 247, English has gone on official visits to Michigan and Kentucky.

English had a standout junior season in 2021, helping lead Central to a state-title appearance, where the Red Devils eventually lost 38-22 to Thompson in Birmingham. English caught 70 passes that year for 1,059 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for another two scores. He's caught 24 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

Without English, Auburn's 2023 class goes down to seven commits, with Montgomery Catholic running back Jeremiah Cobb considered the highest-ranked commit.