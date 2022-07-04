Central-Phenix's Karmello English commits to Auburn

Auburn football has picked up its second in-state commitment in four days, as four-star Central-Phenix wide receiver Karmello English announced Monday that he was committing to the Tigers.

On Friday, Montgomery Catholic running back Jeremiah Cobb also committed to Auburn, making Cobb and English the third and fourth commitments of Auburn's 2023 class, respectively.

English had a standout junior season in 2021, helping lead Central to a state-title appearance, where it eventually lost 38-22 to Thompson in Birmingham. English caught 70 passes that year for 1,059 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for another two scores.

The receiver joins a recruiting class that includes Cobb, four-star offensive lineman and Auburn High product Bradyn Joiner, and four-star safety Terrance Love out of Fairburn, Georgia.

Listed as a soft commit by 247Sports, English has offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida and Ole Miss, among others.

On April 11, English announced his top-five schools, listing Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida and Penn State. According to 247, English has gone on official visits to Michigan and Kentucky.

Auburn's 2023 signing class currently has the fewest commitments of any Southeastern Conference school, with Texas A&M and Ole Miss both having the next fewest with five. The Tigers' 2023 class is No. 66 in the nation.

