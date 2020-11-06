Chad Morris encouraged by Auburn offense’s progress this season

Morris also praised quarterback Bo Nix for getting several different receivers involved in the passing game, adding that multiple options opens up possibilities in the passing game and the running game. Morris said he fully expects to be able to spread the ball around, adding that Nix has been aided by the offense’s ability to do that and that Nix is growing more comfortable going through his progressions.

Morris added that Nix’s history with veteran receivers such as Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove only makes that task easier.

“Sometimes we get locked in on one receiver, and if it's not there we take off. [It’s] being able to let him sit in that pocket, go through his progressions and understand that we've got answers. We've just got to get to them,” Morris said. “I know Bo is extremely comfortable with those guys and what they're capable of doing. We always talk about we've got to win our 1-on-1s, and that's going to be critical for us over the final four weeks of the season is being able to win our 1-on-1s with the ball in the air.”

Morris has seen growth in his offense’s play, but he’s by no means satisfied with where the Tigers stand.