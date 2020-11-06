Chad Morris encouraged by Auburn offense’s progress this season

Throughout the first half of the season, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn repeatedly said the Tigers’ offense was a work in progress that he hoped would come together in time. Auburn’s offense showed signs of taking the next step the last few weeks, and its offensive coordinator is hopeful that the performances are a sign of more to come.
Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris spoke to the media Thursday for the first time this season, and the timing couldn’t have been better. The Tigers are fresh off their most impressive offensive performance in their 48-11 victory over LSU, which featured 506 yards of offense, six offensive touchdowns and only one turnover. The win over LSU came one week after the Tigers took care of business in a 35-28 road shootout with Ole Miss.
Morris agreed with Malzahn’s assessment regarding the offense not being a finished product. In the first-year offensive coordinator’s opinion, the last three weeks have shown glimpses of what Auburn wants its offense to look like each and every Saturday.
“I think that as you’ve studied us and broke us down over the last six weeks you’ve definitely seen us evolve, especially in particular the last three weeks. I think you’ve seen an offensive line that’s started to develop some chemistry that’s allowed us to run the football and be able to run the football effectively. I think we’ve seen Bo settle into what we’re asking him to do,” Morris said. “I would say we’ll continue to be a work in progress, but I think it’s also we have a really good idea of who we are and what we’re good at.”
Morris’ point about what the team is good at was one he did not understate. He pointed out that a normal schedule would have given the Tigers a spring, a full fall camp and early non-conference games, which would have given him a feel for his players and how he could set them up for success. Auburn took its lumps at times through the early part of the year, but Morris was able to watch as different players stepped up to the challenge to keep the team in contention.
As Malzahn likes to say, there’s nothing quite like in-game experience to show Auburn’s coaches who is up for the task at hand.
“You can practice all you want, but until you get in a game it really shows then. I think from a play-calling standpoint it has. It’s allowed me, especially over the last three or four weeks, to really see who we are, what we’re good at,” Morris said.
Morris attributed Auburn’s improved offense over the last few weeks to a number of factors.
Morris credited the offensive line for improving its play even after losing guard Brandon Council, adding that he felt it was due to the experience the linemen have gained coupled with their understanding of position coach Jack Bicknell Jr.’s expectations. He spoke highly of the running backs as well, giving kudos to true freshman Tank Bigsby for his breakout performances and to junior Shaun Shivers for bouncing back from injury to create a dangerous one-two punch.
Morris also praised quarterback Bo Nix for getting several different receivers involved in the passing game, adding that multiple options opens up possibilities in the passing game and the running game. Morris said he fully expects to be able to spread the ball around, adding that Nix has been aided by the offense’s ability to do that and that Nix is growing more comfortable going through his progressions.
Morris added that Nix’s history with veteran receivers such as Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove only makes that task easier.
“Sometimes we get locked in on one receiver, and if it's not there we take off. [It’s] being able to let him sit in that pocket, go through his progressions and understand that we've got answers. We've just got to get to them,” Morris said. “I know Bo is extremely comfortable with those guys and what they're capable of doing. We always talk about we've got to win our 1-on-1s, and that's going to be critical for us over the final four weeks of the season is being able to win our 1-on-1s with the ball in the air.”
Morris has seen growth in his offense’s play, but he’s by no means satisfied with where the Tigers stand.
Among the improvements Morris wants to see is getting the tight ends more involved in the passing game. While Auburn has already surpassed its tight end receiving numbers from 2019, the unit still only has seven receptions for 54 yards and has yet to catch a touchdown.
Morris explained getting the tight ends more involved is a huge focal point for the team, adding that doing so gives Auburn even more options that defenses have to account for on any given play.
Morris’ offense has shown progress after an and-and-down start to the fall. Still, he and his players know there’s plenty of work to be done.
