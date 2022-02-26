‘Championship caliber’: No. 3 Auburn preparing for high-stakes game against No. 17 Tennessee

It’s a championship-caliber game for Auburn men’s basketball and Bruce Pearl this Saturday in Knoxville.
That’s according to Pearl himself.
The Tigers are holding on to a one-game lead in the SEC and this weekend guarantees movement in the standings with the SEC’s top-four teams all squaring off against each other.
No. 3 Auburn (25-3, 13-2 SEC) will travel to take on No. 17 Tennessee (20-7, 11-4 SEC) in Knoxville this Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN.
“It’ll be a great challenge for us,” Pearl said. “A championship-caliber game.”
Meanwhile Kentucky, hot on Auburn’s tail in the standings, is traveling to Bud Walton Arena to take on Arkansas this Saturday at 1 p.m. on CBS.
This weekend, Auburn’s focus is taking care of business against one of the SEC’s best and additionally one of the best Tennessee teams that Pearl has seen during his time at Auburn.
“I think this is one of the better Tennessee teams we’ve seen since 2019, which I think was the best team we had seen since I’ve been in Auburn,” Pearl said. “That 2019 team was one of my favorite — one of my favorite teams from the standpoint of having great respect for an opponent. This team here is, I think, equally as good.”
While Pearl said this year’s Tennessee squad is equally as good as the 2019 team, he gave this year’s team the defensive advantage.
“The difference is this year’s team is actually better defensively,” Pearl said of Tennessee’s current team compared to 2019. “They turn you over. They steal the ball from you. They put a lot of pressure on you, they fly around.”
Defensively for Tennessee, guard Kennedy Chandler is leading the way.
Chandler leads the SEC in steals with 2.3 steals per game, while teammate Zakai Zeigler is 10th in the conference with 1.8 steals per game.
Fellow guards Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James are 12th and 17th in steals in the SEC, respectively. Vescovi is averaging 1.7 steals and James is averaging 1.5.
Along with how talented their defense is, Pearl also mentioned that the Volunteers’ three guard lineup of Vescovi, Chandler and Zeigler remind him of when Jared Harper, J’Von McCormick and Samir Doughty would all see the floor.
Pearl feels that the Vescovi, Chandler and Zeigler lineup is a unique pairing in college basketball and one that is tough to go up against.
“It’s a really, really hard lineup to go against,” Pearl said. “Man, three playmakers. Three shot-makers. Three great defenders. I mean, it’s quite a weapon. And you know what that is? That’s just finding a way to get your best players on the floor.”
Tennessee comes into Saturday’s game following an 80-61 road win over Missouri Tuesday night. After starting out SEC play 2-3, the Volunteers have heated up and are 9-1 since the rough start, with the only loss coming to Arkansas on the road.
The Volunteers also come into Saturday’s game boasting an undefeated record at home. Tennessee is a perfect 14-0 at Thompson-Boling Arena.
However, the Tigers are currently on a six-game win streak against the Volunteers. Auburn’s last loss to Tennessee came during the 2016-17 season.
Even with the recent success against Tennessee, Auburn has only faced Tennessee in Knoxville twice during the six-game winning streak.
And Pearl knows how much of a challenge Saturday’s road environment presents for his team especially with the Volunteers being so good at home.
“Because of how they tough they are at home, how well they shoot the ball at home, how well they share the ball at home — we’re going to absolutely have to have our best offense of the year,” Pearl said.