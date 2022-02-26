‘Championship caliber’: No. 3 Auburn preparing for high-stakes game against No. 17 Tennessee

While Pearl said this year’s Tennessee squad is equally as good as the 2019 team, he gave this year’s team the defensive advantage.

“The difference is this year’s team is actually better defensively,” Pearl said of Tennessee’s current team compared to 2019. “They turn you over. They steal the ball from you. They put a lot of pressure on you, they fly around.”

Defensively for Tennessee, guard Kennedy Chandler is leading the way.

Chandler leads the SEC in steals with 2.3 steals per game, while teammate Zakai Zeigler is 10th in the conference with 1.8 steals per game.

Fellow guards Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James are 12th and 17th in steals in the SEC, respectively. Vescovi is averaging 1.7 steals and James is averaging 1.5.

Along with how talented their defense is, Pearl also mentioned that the Volunteers’ three guard lineup of Vescovi, Chandler and Zeigler remind him of when Jared Harper, J’Von McCormick and Samir Doughty would all see the floor.

Pearl feels that the Vescovi, Chandler and Zeigler lineup is a unique pairing in college basketball and one that is tough to go up against.