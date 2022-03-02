CHAMPS!: Auburn clinches share of SEC title with comeback win over Mississippi State

Crunch time became clutch time.

With a title on the line in overtime, the Auburn men’s basketball team came back to beat Mississippi State on Wednesday night in Starkville, clinching Auburn a share of the SEC’s regular-season championship.

Auburn won 81-68.

The Tigers trailed 61-59 in the late stages of regulation. Jabari Smith drained a mid-range jumper to tie it 61-61 with less than a minute left. Then in the overtime period, the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 20-7.

KD Johnson took over in the extra frame and scored Auburn’s first 10 points in overtime.

Auburn is now 26-4 overall and 14-3 in the SEC with only one game left to play.

Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas entered Wednesday tied for second place in the league standings with four league losses each.

Smith finished with a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Johnson finished with 14 points, with 12 coming in overtime alone.