CHAMPS!: Auburn clinches share of SEC title with comeback win over Mississippi State

Crunch time became clutch time.
With a title on the line in overtime, the Auburn men’s basketball team came back to beat Mississippi State on Wednesday night in Starkville, clinching Auburn a share of the SEC’s regular-season championship.
Auburn won 81-68.
The Tigers trailed 61-59 in the late stages of regulation. Jabari Smith drained a mid-range jumper to tie it 61-61 with less than a minute left. Then in the overtime period, the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 20-7.
KD Johnson took over in the extra frame and scored Auburn’s first 10 points in overtime.
Auburn is now 26-4 overall and 14-3 in the SEC with only one game left to play.
Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas entered Wednesday tied for second place in the league standings with four league losses each.
Smith finished with a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Johnson finished with 14 points, with 12 coming in overtime alone.
Auburn will play South Carolina on Saturday with a chance to clinch an outright claim to the conference championship. At worst, the Tigers have their share and a new title will be celebrated in the rafters next season in Neville Arena.
It’s Auburn’s seventh conference championship and third under Bruce Pearl in recent seasons.
Pearl’s team won share of the regular-season league title at the end of the 2017-18 season, and won the SEC Tournament in 2019 during that team’s wild ride to the Final Four.
Auburn has now won the regular-season conference championships in 1928, 1960, 1999, 2018 and 2022. The Tigers won the SEC Tournament in 1985 and 2019. The 1928 title was a SoCon championship.
Auburn led by 12 at halftime. The Tigers gnashed their teeth as Mississippi State came back to take the lead — maybe bringing back flashbacks to Auburn’s previous three road games, all losses. But Smith hit the clutch shot late to tie it. His last-second 3-pointer just before the regulation buzzer fell wide, but in overtime, Johnson went off and Auburn came up big.