BIRMINGHAM — No lights shined in Chance Westry’s direction Friday.

Auburn’s starters fielded a circus of cameras, phones and recorders elsewhere in Auburn’s locker room at Legacy Arena, with the Tigers between NCAA Tournament games. But there was no press around the Auburn freshman on this day.

That’s been the case for much of Westry’s season. A four-star prospect, his commitment in October 2021 made him one of the highest-rated recruits in Auburn history, but a series of bad breaks befell his year.

The blue chip’s season was akin to his team’s. It was strenuous, pushing Westry to a place few would want to be. But despite the circumstance, he made the most of his opportunity.

Westry played catch-up as the Tigers’ season began, recovering from a knee procedure that sidelined him until mid-November. He allotted minutes in only 11 contests, and disclosed this week that he’d be redshirting the season. But he was all smiles Friday, in part because he’s added 14 pounds to what was a slender 6-foot-4 frame. He said he’s seen that strength improve his game.

“It’s been sort of humbling,” Westry said. “More of a — sort of a grind. I saw it in a way of, like, it’s a bumpy road. No road’s gonna be perfect. Just taking it one day at a time.”

Auburn’s season wasn’t without its own bumps. Following a five-game win streak in January, it ended the year on a 5-10 stretch without back-to-back wins. That span included seven single-digit losses, six of which were decided by five points or fewer, and a brief mention of the Tigers’ on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Of course, this group made the tournament, but it did so without hitting its ceiling. In spite of any untapped potential, it still reached significant heights.

Auburn’s 21 victories meant its fifth 20-win total in six seasons. It also had 10 Southeastern Conference wins for the fifth time in that span, and it made its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.

This Auburn team was also a season removed from loads of history — a No. 1 overall ranking, a No. 5 overall NCAA Tournament seeding, and two first-round NBA Draft picks — but ended a snakebitten season in the same place as last year’s squad.

“We came in, worked hard, and did it,” Auburn guard Zep Jasper said. “And then we made history again (this year) by making the tournament, you know, going to the Round of 32.”

A teary-eyed Jasper took the podium after Saturday’s loss to Houston, in what was the final game of his college basketball career. A day prior, he gushed about Westry and the maturity he’s seen from his teammate despite hardship.

“He’s embraced it,” Jasper said. “I think he learned from the older guys how to do a lot of great things and how you get up in the morning and get shots up, but also eat and also go to class. I’m just happy for him to have the opportunity to redshirt and get that year back. Next year will be crucial for him.”

It’ll be critical, Jasper continued, for Westry to continue developing next season, and he believes Westry’s performance will correlate with Auburn’s success.

“With knowing the system,” Jasper said, “with not being a freshman anymore, with having a year under his belt, I feel like he’s gonna be crucial for next year.”

But next year’s successes could lean on several different faces. Jasper will be gone. Both Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams said Saturday they’ll mull the decision of using their extra year of eligibility, leaving the door open for two departures. Pearl himself even alluded to roster turnover after Auburn’s Round of 32 loss.

“I’m proud of this team,” Pearl said. “But if you know me, I’m on to them next play. And I’ll be recruiting tonight.”

Technically, everyone but Jasper is eligible to return. That includes four starters as well as the program’s youth, notably Westry’s fellow freshmen in Yohan Traore and Tre Donaldson. Whomever remains will welcome in 2023 guard Aden Holloway, a consensus top-50 prospect who’s rated a five-star by multiple recruiting sites.

Westry said he sees a great guard in Holloway, and he’s been impressed with Traore, who saw more of the court in March. The same goes for Donaldson, who a day prior scored 11 points off the bench to help beat Iowa in the Round of 64. He’s eager for what Auburn will capture beyond both this season and next, too, grinning at the mention of a 2024 Auburn class that currently has three top-100 players committed.

“I’m excited, but I can’t put the future too ahead of me,” Westry said, “because when I was in high school, I put the future ahead of me, and obviously I’ve been out with an injury. So I try to take it one day at a time. Just looking forward to having fun, you know? You see Yohan’s been doing a good job right now. You see Tre, another freshman. We’re doing good.

“So in the future, you never know what the future holds or if you’re going to be great, you know? But I’m looking forward to having fun with those guys.”